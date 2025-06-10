Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Dep...
Unhinged TikToker Is Back Melting Down Over National Guard
FAFO Intensifies: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Rep. LaMonica McIver for Assaulting ICE Agent...
VIP
'Undocumented' Man Says His Model for Socialism in the US Is the Soviet...
White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get...
Adam Kinzinger: Newsom Should Activate the State Guard to Keep Trump From Doing...
Hot Take: These ‘Protests’ Were Actually ’A Cry of Hope’ and Joy
Former Univision Anchor: ‘All of the Southwest Is Mexico’
LA Riots: Nancy Pelosi Says Burning Cars Shows ‘Exuberance’ While ‘Journo’ Notes ‘Celebrat...
BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules on Newsom's Motion to SHUT DOWN Trump’s Efforts To...
VIP
Left’s Tearjerker Tactics Clash with Latino Reality on Social Media
Watch a Rioter Throwing Fireworks at Police Allegedly Catch a Rubber Bullet to...
New Yorker’s Riot Ballet Fantasy: Left’s Trump Tantrum Hits Peak Delusion
BUSTED! Gavin Newsom Gets Trounced With Phone Log After Lying That Trump Never...

Andrew Cuomo Thinks 180 Languages Spoken in Public Schools 'Makes Us Stronger'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Back on March 1, President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States. "A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language," he wrote.

Advertisement

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo was at a campaign event that called for him to wear a turban, and he told the crowd that the 180 languages spoken in the city's public schools "makes us stronger."

We've heard differently from cities like Springfield, Ohio, where 20,000 Haitian immigrants were dumped on a city of only 60,000. Teachers complained that classrooms were overcrowded with migrants and interpreters had to be found.

How does that make the school system stronger? More diverse, maybe, but stronger?

Recommended

White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get to Work (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

This sounds like chaos, and an incredible expense to accomodate all of those languages.

***

Tags: EDUCATION NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get to Work (WATCH)
justmindy
Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved
justmindy
Watch a Rioter Throwing Fireworks at Police Allegedly Catch a Rubber Bullet to the Face
Brett T.
FAFO Intensifies: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Rep. LaMonica McIver for Assaulting ICE Agents
Grateful Calvin
BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules on Newsom's Motion to SHUT DOWN Trump’s Efforts To Stop the Riots
Aaron Walker
Unhinged TikToker Is Back Melting Down Over National Guard
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get to Work (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement