Andrew Cuomo Thinks 180 Languages Spoken in Public Schools 'Makes Us Stronger'

Back on March 1, President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States. "A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language," he wrote.

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo was at a campaign event that called for him to wear a turban, and he told the crowd that the 180 languages spoken in the city's public schools "makes us stronger."

We've heard differently from cities like Springfield, Ohio, where 20,000 Haitian immigrants were dumped on a city of only 60,000. Teachers complained that classrooms were overcrowded with migrants and interpreters had to be found.

Cuomo: "180 languages spoken in our public schools. That's a strength, not weakness" pic.twitter.com/sW3o8o45lp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 9, 2025

How does that make the school system stronger? More diverse, maybe, but stronger?

Sorry to disagree Governor, but no it’s not strength. It’s fragmentation. A nation divided by language cannot unite in purpose. Shared culture, not chaos, is what makes a country strong.



You don’t build unity by erasing common ground. — Bill Larvelson (@BLarvelson1057) June 10, 2025

I was just saying at work the other day, "our problem is that we all speak the same language. If we all spoke a different language, and couldn't understand each other, we would be much stronger." — YouDontUnderstandMe (@UDntUndrstndMe) June 10, 2025

It won’t end well. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 10, 2025

How is it a strength for teachers to be required to navigate 180 different language barriers to teach social studies? — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) June 9, 2025

That's actually a weakness because they speak 180 languages and none of them are English. — Akira Kanazawa (@Akira__Kanazawa) June 9, 2025

Well, no. The cost of accommodating those languages, especially when there are relatively small numbers of speakers is astronomical and extremely poor value — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) June 9, 2025

It’s a strength that our teachers can’t communicate to their students? — Ultra Maga Corgi King (@Corgi_King0421) June 10, 2025

I’m in a district that is similar. Let me say for the record. When half or more of your students aren’t proficient in English, it’s really tough to teach and make standards. — Born free Taxed to ☠️ (@AckTeacher) June 10, 2025

That's an absolute waste of money and ensures lack of assimilation. We should teach english in our schools. Certainly we need to get them to be able to speak english to succeed in the United States but teaching any other language in school after 4th grade makes no sense. — Brian Keith (@keithbrian533) June 10, 2025

As a student of language, I can tell you that multiple languages concentrated in small demographic areas causes confusion and unrest. There are vast cultural and syntax differences that can be misinterpreted. The strength of a nation actually arises from a shared common vision. — OutVerse.net (@OutVerseStories) June 10, 2025

Does every student speak all 180 languages because if not then that could be an issue — DiplorableGarbage🇺🇸💥💥 (@Gbaby894) June 10, 2025

No, this is America. They can speak their language at home. — Lady (@lovingit111) June 10, 2025

This sounds like chaos, and an incredible expense to accomodate all of those languages.

