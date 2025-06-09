David Axelrod: What We’re Seeing in LA Is a Made-for-TV Reality Show

David Axelrod, whose buddy, President Barack Obama, was nicknamed the "Deporter-in-Chief" for deporting so many illegals, seems to think that President Donald Trump has activated the National Guard in Los Angeles over one or two people lighting some cars on fire and throwing rocks at police cars and ICE caravans to "provoke and escale." (Gov. Gavin Newsom said the same thing.) He seems to think it's just a reality TV show put on by the president.

Advertisement

Obama, on the other hand, targeted the "newly arrived" carefully, responsibly, and lawfully.

.@BarackObama deported far more illegal immigrants than Trump, targeting those w/criminal records & the newly arrived. It was done carefully, responsibly & lawfully.

What we're seeing in LA is calculated to provoke & escalate. It's a made-for TV reality show, produced by Donald… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 9, 2025

Yes, and Trump didn't have to do this after Obama, because Obama enforced the existing law. Most of those deportations happened at the border.



Biden created this mess by not enforcing law & letting in millions of unscreened illegals. Trump now has to clean up, and it's messy. — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) June 9, 2025

Obama didn't fling the Southern border wide open for four years to allow 10 to 20 million unvetted illegals to enter.

Townhall's Kurt Schlichter explains the difference.

Obama counted turnarounds at the border. There’s no one coming across the border now; Trump’s deportation are from the interior. This is the difference between slowing the rate of increase and actively decrease in the number of illegal aliens.



He thinks you are stupid. https://t.co/QiGFmQ1Esg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 9, 2025

So the turnarounds are the ones who didn't have a chance to plead their cases in court. pic.twitter.com/gRnz9PGoY9 — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) June 9, 2025

He conveniently skipped over Biden — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) June 9, 2025

That was convenient for his argument.

It also happened over an eight year period. Many of those whom he deported ended up returning under Biden — under whose tenure, more unvetted immigrants flowed and flooded the country than any other four year period in 250 years. Your point? — Plato’s_Cave _Shadows (@False_Shadows) June 9, 2025

Did Obama have the same numbers that Trump incurred from Biden’s wide open border? — Adam T. Lindley (@adamtlindley) June 9, 2025

Well Bush before him didn’t let in an EXTRA 7-10 million. — We ARE UNITED ♥️🇺🇸Sue (@silencedvoter) June 9, 2025

Biden opening the border was the escalation — Ajonirving (@ajonirving) June 9, 2025

Please, David. Biden allowed millions to enter within a few short years, and now Trump is stuck with cleaning up your party's mess.



The only real "escalation" Americans saw was Biden's of border crossers. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 9, 2025

Because the press covered for you! — D Lamb 🇺🇸🇺🇸🌵😎 (@Lambo41994478) June 9, 2025

Why did we never hear about the kids in cages that Obama built?

Advertisement

Turn backs at the border (Obama) aren’t the same as Trump deporting from the interior — VK (@vjeannek) June 9, 2025

All you do is lie.



The Obama administration began counting border "turn‑backs" and voluntary returns (previously excluded) as deportations.https://t.co/vs5E0Htj8C — Liberrocky (@liberrocky) June 9, 2025

Professional liar who goes on TV every night spreading globalist propaganda calls the Trump presidency a made-for-TV reality show. — Paul D'Acri (@manraygun1) June 9, 2025

Yes, Obama "deported" criminals and the newly arrived by turning them around and sending them back to Mexico. He didn't let in tens of millions like his vice president later did.

***