David Axelrod: What We’re Seeing in LA Is a Made-for-TV Reality Show

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

David Axelrod, whose buddy, President Barack Obama, was nicknamed the "Deporter-in-Chief" for deporting so many illegals, seems to think that President Donald Trump has activated the National Guard in Los Angeles over one or two people lighting some cars on fire and throwing rocks at police cars and ICE caravans to "provoke and escale." (Gov. Gavin Newsom said the same thing.) He seems to think it's just a reality TV show put on by the president.

Obama, on the other hand, targeted the "newly arrived" carefully, responsibly, and lawfully.

Obama didn't fling the Southern border wide open for four years to allow 10 to 20 million unvetted illegals to enter.

Townhall's Kurt Schlichter explains the difference.

That was convenient for his argument.

Why did we never hear about the kids in cages that Obama built?

Yes, Obama "deported" criminals and the newly arrived by turning them around and sending them back to Mexico. He didn't let in tens of millions like his vice president later did.

***

