David Axelrod: What We’re Seeing in LA Is a Made-for-TV Reality Show

David Axelrod, whose buddy, President Barack Obama, was nicknamed the "Deporter-in-Chief" for deporting so many illegals, seems to think that President Donald Trump has activated the National Guard in Los Angeles over one or two people lighting some cars on fire and throwing rocks at police cars and ICE caravans to "provoke and escale." (Gov. Gavin Newsom said the same thing.) He seems to think it's just a reality TV show put on by the president.
Obama, on the other hand, targeted the "newly arrived" carefully, responsibly, and lawfully.
.@BarackObama deported far more illegal immigrants than Trump, targeting those w/criminal records & the newly arrived. It was done carefully, responsibly & lawfully.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 9, 2025
What we're seeing in LA is calculated to provoke & escalate. It's a made-for TV reality show, produced by Donald…
Yes, and Trump didn't have to do this after Obama, because Obama enforced the existing law. Most of those deportations happened at the border.— ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) June 9, 2025
Biden created this mess by not enforcing law & letting in millions of unscreened illegals. Trump now has to clean up, and it's messy.
Obama didn't fling the Southern border wide open for four years to allow 10 to 20 million unvetted illegals to enter.
Townhall's Kurt Schlichter explains the difference.
Obama counted turnarounds at the border. There’s no one coming across the border now; Trump’s deportation are from the interior. This is the difference between slowing the rate of increase and actively decrease in the number of illegal aliens.— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 9, 2025
He thinks you are stupid. https://t.co/QiGFmQ1Esg
So the turnarounds are the ones who didn't have a chance to plead their cases in court. pic.twitter.com/gRnz9PGoY9— Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) June 9, 2025
He conveniently skipped over Biden— PapaLeg (@PLeg66) June 9, 2025
That was convenient for his argument.
It also happened over an eight year period. Many of those whom he deported ended up returning under Biden — under whose tenure, more unvetted immigrants flowed and flooded the country than any other four year period in 250 years. Your point?— Plato’s_Cave _Shadows (@False_Shadows) June 9, 2025
Did Obama have the same numbers that Trump incurred from Biden’s wide open border?— Adam T. Lindley (@adamtlindley) June 9, 2025
Well Bush before him didn’t let in an EXTRA 7-10 million.— We ARE UNITED ♥️🇺🇸Sue (@silencedvoter) June 9, 2025
Biden opening the border was the escalation— Ajonirving (@ajonirving) June 9, 2025
Please, David. Biden allowed millions to enter within a few short years, and now Trump is stuck with cleaning up your party's mess.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 9, 2025
The only real "escalation" Americans saw was Biden's of border crossers.
Because the press covered for you!— D Lamb 🇺🇸🇺🇸🌵😎 (@Lambo41994478) June 9, 2025
Why did we never hear about the kids in cages that Obama built?
Turn backs at the border (Obama) aren’t the same as Trump deporting from the interior— VK (@vjeannek) June 9, 2025
All you do is lie.— Liberrocky (@liberrocky) June 9, 2025
The Obama administration began counting border "turn‑backs" and voluntary returns (previously excluded) as deportations.https://t.co/vs5E0Htj8C
Professional liar who goes on TV every night spreading globalist propaganda calls the Trump presidency a made-for-TV reality show.— Paul D'Acri (@manraygun1) June 9, 2025
Yes, Obama "deported" criminals and the newly arrived by turning them around and sending them back to Mexico. He didn't let in tens of millions like his vice president later did.
***
