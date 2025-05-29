MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful Bill

Why won't anyone think of the trans people?

Democrats like Extreme Hakeem Jeffries are trying to convince us that it's American children, and not illegal aliens and able-bodied workers, who are going to be kicked off Medicaid if the Big, Beautiful Bill passes. But it's not just American children, but transgender people undergoing "gender affirming care" whose very lives depend on Medicaid.

MSNBC columnist Katelyn Burns, the first openly transgender Capitol Hill reporter in U.S. history, writes:

Given no other options, you go home. After a few days, you start feeling the initial effects of living without that medication. Your brain gets foggy and you start dissociating. A few months in, your body starts to change. If you’re a woman, that means thick, coarse hair starts sprouting on your arms, chest and face. Everything gets affected; the way you smell, the way your body distributes fat, the way the hair on your head grows, or doesn’t grow. The people in your life stop recognizing you and everyone else in society no longer sees you as you really are. The only way out of this new reality is likely getting your meds on the black market — or dying, because your body can’t produce a hormone you need. That is the gutting choice facing more than 275,000 transgender people who are on Medicaid if Trump’s “Big Beautiful” budget passes the Senate and gets signed into law.

"Society no longer sees you as you really are" if you're a man who grows facial hair.

NBC publishes an op-ed warning that if GOP stops Medicaid from paying for trans hormones people will die. (Not true.) But this is how the piece ends. Look, if you don’t want government dictating your healthcare, maybe don’t rely on the government to pay for your healthcare? pic.twitter.com/mXSRXZFjVG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 29, 2025

If that text gets cut off, it reads:

It’s time to put a stop to this. Keep the government out of the private lives and medical decisions of trans people. Our lives depend on it.

Bingo.

Take away insurance paying for all this and this all stops. — KevinPinball🦬 (@KevinPinball) May 29, 2025

Keep the government out of our medical decisions by getting them all up in it. Brilliant. — Karl (@LibertyDogNH) May 29, 2025

If you don't want anyone else's involvement, don't ask for them to be involved. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 29, 2025

So pay for it, but stay out?



How’s that work exactly? — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) May 29, 2025

They want the government to leave them alone but still fund their delusional lifestyles. 🤔 — LaJuett (@patriotlajuett) May 29, 2025

Do what you want with your own money, and keep kids out of it — John Ekonomou (@atty1chgo) May 29, 2025

It’s amazing how they try to spin complete nonsense to idiots. — SatoriVerdure (@SatoriVerdure) May 29, 2025

"Keep the government out"



They're so close to getting it. — Molly Jong-Slow (@MollyJongSlow) May 29, 2025

Basically, just give us all your money and shut up. Why do we, as the tax-payers, put up with this attitude? — RoisterDoister (@WACartoons) May 29, 2025

You can't demand government stay out of your healthcare decisions while simultaneously demanding taxpayers fund those decisions. Want medical freedom? Take financial responsibility. Government funding = government control. — Parker McCumber (@Parker_McCumber) May 29, 2025

The old timers are still going with "starving children." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 29, 2025

"Our lives depend on it." So many people are going to die if they kick dead people and illegal aliens off Medicaid. And now transgender people, too, face extinction if the Big, Beautiful Bill passes.

