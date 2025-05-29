ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful Bill

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Why won't anyone think of the trans people?

Democrats like Extreme Hakeem Jeffries are trying to convince us that it's American children, and not illegal aliens and able-bodied workers, who are going to be kicked off Medicaid if the Big, Beautiful Bill passes. But it's not just American children, but transgender people undergoing "gender affirming care" whose very lives depend on Medicaid.

MSNBC columnist Katelyn Burns, the first openly transgender Capitol Hill reporter in U.S. history, writes:

Given no other options, you go home. After a few days, you start feeling the initial effects of living without that medication. Your brain gets foggy and you start dissociating. A few months in, your body starts to change. If you’re a woman, that means thick, coarse hair starts sprouting on your arms, chest and face. Everything gets affected; the way you smell, the way your body distributes fat, the way the hair on your head grows, or doesn’t grow.

The people in your life stop recognizing you and everyone else in society no longer sees you as you really are. The only way out of this new reality is likely getting your meds on the black market — or dying, because your body can’t produce a hormone you need.

That is the gutting choice facing more than 275,000 transgender people who are on Medicaid if Trump’s “Big Beautiful” budget passes the Senate and gets signed into law.

"Society no longer sees you as you really are" if you're a man who grows facial hair.

If that text gets cut off, it reads:

It’s time to put a stop to this. Keep the government out of the private lives and medical decisions of trans people. Our lives depend on it.

"Our lives depend on it." So many people are going to die if they kick dead people and illegal aliens off Medicaid. And now transgender people, too, face extinction if the Big, Beautiful Bill passes.

***

Tags: MEDICAID MSNBC TRANSGENDER

