VIP
Women Will Not 'Be Afraid' of Trans Activism
The Word Salad Queen Is Back! Watch Kamala Harris Say She Eats 'No'...
VIP
British Police Question Christian Street Preacher Who Allegedly Caused Someone 'Distress'
TONE DEAF: Mayor Brandon Johnson Celebrates Africa Day (and Ignores Memorial Day)
Seattle Police Officers Guild Lays Down the Law on Antifa
Economic Reality BITES: Credit Scores Drop After Trump Administration Resumes Student Loan...
Former Capitol Police Officer Dismayed a Lot of Marylanders ‘Didn’t Care That Much’...
VIP
Memorial Day Is a Long Weekend Because It Is a Long Life Without...
This Will TOTALLY Work (NOT!): Australia Bans Machetes After Shopping Center Attack
Trump Wants to Give $3 Billion of Harvard’s Grant Money to Trade Schools
'We Don't Care About Facts!' Leftists Ignore George Floyd Autopsy Report From Savanah...
He Must've Forgotten Afghanistan! Joe Biden's Memorial Day Post Earns Him a MASSIVE...
Jim Crow 3.0? Texas State Representative Argues for Segregated Classrooms Based on 'Resear...
BUT TRUMP: Alex Thompson Pivots From Not Covering Biden's Decline to Questioning Trump's...

New York Times: Bruce Springsteen Will Never Surrender to Donald Trump

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 26, 2025
Twitter

The biggest thing this editor learned from Eric Alterman's piece in the New York Times this weekend is that President Donald Trump is only three years older than Bruce Springsteen. He pictured Springsteen at least a decade younger, but Springsteen is 75 and Trump is 78. One is serving his second term as president of the United States; the other is on tour in Europe pulling a Dixie Chicks (who now just go by "The Chicks" so no one confuses them for Confederates), trashing the president on stage.

Advertisement

First, that's a terrible illustration — no wonder there's no credit with it. Alterman, by the way, is the author of “It Ain’t No Sin to Be Glad You’re Alive: The Promise of Bruce Springsteen,” so he's quite the fanboy.

Alterman writes:

Introducing “Land of Hope and Dreams” as the first song on the tour’s opening night in Manchester, England, Mr. Springsteen told the crowd that the United States was “currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration” that has “no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American.”

 Mr. Trump heard this as a challenge. The president threatened an “investigation” into Mr. Springsteen’s support for Kamala Harris and blustered on Truth Social that this “Highly Overrated … not a talented guy” was “Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.” Later he put out a fake video in which he hits Mr. Springsteen with a golf ball.

Perhaps Mr. Trump worried that a simple, uncompromised patriotic message on offer from a man who is arguably the nation’s most beloved male rock star would break through to his fans.

"The nation's most beloved male rock star."

Recommended

Seattle Police Officers Guild Lays Down the Law on Antifa
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's because we still remember him from his non-stop music videos on MTV back in the '80s.

As we said, it's a stunningly bad illustration.

Advertisement

Alterman is really triggered by that golf ball video, so here it is again for your enjoyment:

Alterman concludes his piece:

Mr. Trump’s deepfake golf ball assault did not deter Mr. Springsteen. On subsequent nights, Mr. Springsteen changed his set list: The show opened with “No Surrender.” He not only repeated the same speeches but also released a live recording from that night of the tour, where he could be heard saying: “Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Cringe.

***

Tags: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seattle Police Officers Guild Lays Down the Law on Antifa
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Word Salad Queen Is Back! Watch Kamala Harris Say She Eats 'No' for Breakfast
Amy Curtis
'We Don't Care About Facts!' Leftists Ignore George Floyd Autopsy Report From Savanah Hernandez
Grateful Calvin
Economic Reality BITES: Credit Scores Drop After Trump Administration Resumes Student Loan Payments
Amy Curtis
Former Capitol Police Officer Dismayed a Lot of Marylanders ‘Didn’t Care That Much’ About Jan. 6
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Seattle Police Officers Guild Lays Down the Law on Antifa Brett T.
Advertisement