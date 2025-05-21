EFF Leader Amused a Bunch of Older Men Met in DC to 'Gossip'...
Woke Woman Says Girls Who Lose Medals to a Boy Will Learn Resilience

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on May 21, 2025
Meme

We believe the sign on the podium says Naperville, which is a suburb of Chicago. That checks out. Also, check out all the people who showed up at the school board meeting with their little trans flags and "Protect Trans Sports" signs.

The woman at the podium makes an interesting argument, to say the least. Yes, girls will lose medals to a boy on the girls' team, but do you know what? It's actually good for them. They need to get used to dealing with disappointment, and continually losing to a boy will teach them resilience. We guess you've given up on the old argument that boys have no physical advantage over girls, and are all for boys sharing the girls' locker room and showers.

She mentions that she's the parent of two students. Why do we get the feeling she's disappointed they're not transgender? Maybe they are.

The post continues:

She says a girl who submits & meekly accepts defeat by a male is learning “resilience.”

🤡 @ClownWorld_

They also learn that the woke don't give a damn about them, their safety, or women's private spaces.

And this is over a seventh-grade boy who identifies as a girl? How about he learns to deal with disappointment by being kicked off the girls' team?

Maybe the boy should learn to manage his disappointment at being born male.

Girls will learn resilience better by standing up for their rights. Was a disappoint this whole room of people is.

***

