Woke Woman Says Girls Who Lose Medals to a Boy Will Learn Resilience

We believe the sign on the podium says Naperville, which is a suburb of Chicago. That checks out. Also, check out all the people who showed up at the school board meeting with their little trans flags and "Protect Trans Sports" signs.

The woman at the podium makes an interesting argument, to say the least. Yes, girls will lose medals to a boy on the girls' team, but do you know what? It's actually good for them. They need to get used to dealing with disappointment, and continually losing to a boy will teach them resilience. We guess you've given up on the old argument that boys have no physical advantage over girls, and are all for boys sharing the girls' locker room and showers.

She mentions that she's the parent of two students. Why do we get the feeling she's disappointed they're not transgender? Maybe they are.

This is the REAL Handmaiden’s Tale!⬇️

A woke white woman tells the young girls who lost medals in three events to a seventh grade boy—who identifies as a girl—to get used to being disappointed.

She advises the girls to adopt a “growth mindset” and accept their losses to males.… pic.twitter.com/aEQ0i1C0Qh — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 21, 2025

The post continues:

She says a girl who submits & meekly accepts defeat by a male is learning “resilience.” 🤡 @ClownWorld_

They also learn that the woke don't give a damn about them, their safety, or women's private spaces.

And this is over a seventh-grade boy who identifies as a girl? How about he learns to deal with disappointment by being kicked off the girls' team?

“As a woman, I reject reality”



She’s broken — Steve Austin, not a communist (@saustin_moco) May 21, 2025

These ideologues are both surreal and grotesque. May they keep losing. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) May 21, 2025

Maybe the boys who want to cheat could be taught to manage their disappointment at being told NO. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 21, 2025

Maybe the boy should learn to manage his disappointment at being born male.

According to this line of reasoning, perhaps we just get rid of women's sports and have everyone just try out for one team.



Seems like that would be a setback for women, but it doesn't seem like she cares. — Mr. Foldnow (@Foldnow1984) May 21, 2025

Learning to be resilient to disappointment is necessary, but not to be forced to tolerate cheating nor accept boundaries being violated - that’s not ‘disappointment’, that’s abuse.



Instead let’s disappoint the boys by telling them they can’t take what doesn’t belong to them. — Egg Box (@EggBoxOfTricks) May 21, 2025

Why are females the only ones who need to learn what disappointments are? — saramyers (@saramyers) May 21, 2025

You’re girls are going to be dominated and oppressed, that’s the “growth mindset.” Deal. — Renee (@eeners) May 21, 2025

Get used to being disappointed when you're treated fairly and the outcome isn't one you'd prefer.



Do not get used to being disappointed when you're treated unfairly. This makes you a doormat. — Mike Osborne (@M_David_Osborne) May 21, 2025

Girls will learn resilience better by standing up for their rights. Was a disappoint this whole room of people is.

