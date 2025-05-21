Savage: DHS Posts Video of President Trump Saying 'Bye-Bye' to Illegal Aliens

NYT Correspondent Lists People Charged or Threatened With Investigation by Trump
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 21, 2025
Twitter

The whole Trump administration really knows how to trigger Democrats and the press. Remember when they planted mugshots of illegal aliens and their crimes around the White House? An MSNBC guest called for the mugshots of these murderers, rapists, and gang members to be blurred out, and CNN complied.

Well, the mugshots are back in a way that will really trigger the America Last crowd. The Department of Homeland Security put together a compilation video of mugshots next to clips of President Trump saying, "bye-bye."

Did you notice the number of murderers that scrolled past? And these are the people Rep. LaMonica McIver is violently trying to protect from ICE detention.

Taking bets: Who will be the first person to call this video "cruel"? Poor rapists and murderers and sex traffickers.

"We do a little trolling."

***

Tags: DHS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS VIDEO

