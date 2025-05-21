NYT Correspondent Lists People Charged or Threatened With Investigation by Trump
Savage: DHS Posts Video of President Trump Saying 'Bye-Bye' to Illegal Aliens
Nancy Pelosi's Infamous Words Come Back to Bite Her While Slamming GOPers for...
VIP
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Can't Define Women, nor Does She Understand Democracy
Brian Schatz Is Mad About 'Big Beautiful Bill' and Its 'Wealth Transfer' (but...
VIP
Jake Tapper's Cringe-Worthy Apology Tour: A Hilarious Flop After PR Disaster
George Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! Check Out How WA Media Spin...
Woke Woman Says Girls Who Lose Medals to a Boy Will Learn Resilience
EFF Leader Amused a Bunch of Older Men Met in DC to 'Gossip'...
LaMonica McIver: It's 'Absurd' I Have to Follow the Same Laws As Other...
Twitter Users Declare: The White House Cocaine Caper Must Be Finally Solved
Pulitzer Watch! The Independent Changes Subject From Genocide to Trump's Hair After WH...
Flashback: Rep. Jamie Raskin Wanted to Create an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capa...
Peter Doocy: The Lone Watchdog Who Questioned Biden’s Fitness from the Start

Potty Mouth Rep. Jasmine Crockett Talks SNAP: 'This Is Real Life, Y’All'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 21, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

This editor wishes he owned stock in what used to be the Kinko's nearest to the Capitol — members of Congress can't get enough of their blown-up photos or people and X posts. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who sadly placed third in a poll of who is the face of the Democratic Party today, took to the floor with a sob story about a constituent who depends on SNAP for her growing family. "This is real life, y'all," says Crockett, who promises to keep calling out the Republicans' bulls**t.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… are snatching food away from babies and their mothers—and if they’re uncomfortable hearing the truth, imagine how uncomfortable it is to live it.

We’re going to keep calling out their cruelty, their hypocrisy, and yes—their bullshit.

Speaking of B.S., Republicans are snatching food away from babies? How, by banning you from using SNAP to buy sugary sodas?

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi's Infamous Words Come Back to Bite Her While Slamming GOPers for 'Rushing Their Bill'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Crockett says the mother picked up extra hours at work, as that's what mothers do. So, presumably, she does work part-time.

Advertisement

The people will keep voting for them if they keep the handouts coming … it's pretty simple.

***

Tags: REPUBLICANS SNAP TALKING POINTS JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi's Infamous Words Come Back to Bite Her While Slamming GOPers for 'Rushing Their Bill'
Doug P.
Savage: DHS Posts Video of President Trump Saying 'Bye-Bye' to Illegal Aliens
Brett T.
LaMonica McIver: It's 'Absurd' I Have to Follow the Same Laws As Other Americans (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Brian Schatz Is Mad About 'Big Beautiful Bill' and Its 'Wealth Transfer' (but Check Out His Past Posts!)
Amy Curtis
Peter Doocy: The Lone Watchdog Who Questioned Biden’s Fitness from the Start
justmindy
THERE It Is! Media Got a Talking Point Memo After Trump Shamed Them With Video About S. African Genocide
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi's Infamous Words Come Back to Bite Her While Slamming GOPers for 'Rushing Their Bill' Doug P.
Advertisement