Potty Mouth Rep. Jasmine Crockett Talks SNAP: 'This Is Real Life, Y’All'

This editor wishes he owned stock in what used to be the Kinko's nearest to the Capitol — members of Congress can't get enough of their blown-up photos or people and X posts. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who sadly placed third in a poll of who is the face of the Democratic Party today, took to the floor with a sob story about a constituent who depends on SNAP for her growing family. "This is real life, y'all," says Crockett, who promises to keep calling out the Republicans' bulls**t.

This is real life, y’all.



These aren’t “democratic talking points”—this is a real mother and real babies at risk of going hungry, all because Republicans want to be greedy.



Somebody please tell me how you can feed a growing family of 6 on $15 per day…you can’t.



Republicans… pic.twitter.com/7CkfoZniFo — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 21, 2025

… are snatching food away from babies and their mothers—and if they’re uncomfortable hearing the truth, imagine how uncomfortable it is to live it. We’re going to keep calling out their cruelty, their hypocrisy, and yes—their bullshit.

Speaking of B.S., Republicans are snatching food away from babies? How, by banning you from using SNAP to buy sugary sodas?

Maybe we should help promote our citizens to rise up from poverty instead of keeping the dependent on government handouts.



We used to be a proper country — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) May 21, 2025

Ma’am, why does she have 5 kids and no husband? Why am I expected to pay for her and her kids to eat? — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 21, 2025

How many people are working just enough to stay on government assistance — Jon Tyler (@jontylerMS) May 21, 2025

I fed 3 kids on less than that you can do it if you use your head and make meals that are filling. — Robin Aka horsesarelife (@RobinBroadway4) May 21, 2025

What plan is the Trump administration implementing that will take food away from babies? Asking for a friend — NJ Patriot (@njpatriotx) May 21, 2025

Snatching food away? How about we talk about poor life choices. Having 6 kids to feed with no job and depending on the federal government? Absolutely disgusting! It's time to hold irresponsable women like this accountable! — KBD 🇺🇸 (@KBD_47) May 21, 2025

Crockett says the mother picked up extra hours at work, as that's what mothers do. So, presumably, she does work part-time.

Why you need so many handouts? S stands for supplemental. — Electrikhan (@Electrikhan_) May 21, 2025

The eternal gun to the puppy's head arguments carry no weight any longer.



According to Democrats every single program in government is vital and cannot be cut or ended. GTFOH with that bullshit. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) May 21, 2025

The babies came from a man. She needs to sue HIM or THEM for support. Not expect it from me! Me and hubby work full time and no way we get $1000 for food for the month. How much are we giving her for housing? — Jacqueline Broadway (@jackiebroadway0) May 21, 2025

She sounds like a 7th grader reading her book report. Maybe this single mother of 5 needs to discover birth control. Popping out babies for more handouts is beyond irresponsible. How much did she cost Medicaid for those 5 pregnancies? Why are the fathers not paying support? — Erin Stapylton 🇺🇲🏳️‍⚧️ (@ErinStapylton) May 21, 2025

Democrats want people living in a constant welfare state. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) May 21, 2025

The people will keep voting for them if they keep the handouts coming … it's pretty simple.

