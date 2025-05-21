NYT Correspondent Lists People Charged or Threatened With Investigation by Trump

We've covered quite a bit by New York Times senior White House correspondent Peter Baker. Here's a classic example of a passive-aggressive post of his:
Headlines from today:— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 14, 2025
Vice President Vance Accuses European Leaders of Censoring Free Speech
White House Bars Associated Press From Spaces Like Oval Office and Air Force One
And? The U.K. just put a woman behind bars for 31 months for a social media rant about migrants after three girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death. She was convicted of inciting racial hatred. Was J.D. Vance wrong? And as far as the AP, Baker said it reminded him of when he covered Putin:
Having served as a Moscow correspondent in the early days of Putin's reign, this reminds me of how the Kremlin took over its own press pool and made sure that only compliant journalists were given access.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 25, 2025
Now, Baker is back with a handy list of people President Trump and his team have either charged, investigated, or threatened with investigation:
Charged, investigated or threatened with investigation by Trump or his team just in recent days:— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 21, 2025
Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo
LaMonica McIver
Kamala Harris
Bruce Springsteen
Beyonce
Bono
Oprah Winfrey
James Comey
Unnamed "treasonous" Biden aides
City of Chicago
Kennedy Center
And?
That’s a good start.— Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 21, 2025
No one is above the law.— Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 21, 2025
Not long enough. Add Mayorkas, Elias and Eisen to that list, plz and thank you.— Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) May 21, 2025
Oh, he's just getting started. It's a target rich environment.— unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) May 21, 2025
Hey, it's a start.— Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) May 21, 2025
I voted for this even more than the big, beautiful wall. https://t.co/yHlxSuIl56— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) May 21, 2025
There is probably well over a hundred that need to be held accountable. Many should face treason charges.— Tbonius maximus (@cothran_tom) May 21, 2025
Should be thousands of people longer— Not Impressed (@bpdono) May 21, 2025
Just getting started.— Howie (@HowieLongggg) May 21, 2025
Let him cook!
Sounds right, proceed with indictments.— Dcguinn (@dcguinn) May 21, 2025
Thank you President Trump. Add Peter to that list. He’s done nothing but perpetrate lies about you for years.— LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) May 21, 2025
Good call.
You say that like it's a bad thing.— Aunt Lyn (@lynsioux) May 21, 2025
"If they didn't do anything wrong, then they have nothing to fear. They should welcome this."— Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) May 21, 2025
Am I doing this right?
That list needs to grow by 100 people at least.— THE TARIFFER (@usargentina7) May 21, 2025
May 21, 2025
Finally some accountability.— Christopher Kawasaki (@Ckawasaki) May 21, 2025
Excellent! pic.twitter.com/eCw1JwovEo— HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) May 21, 2025
.Schiff— Florida BC (@bangormet) May 21, 2025
.Schumer
.Pelosi
.Kinzinger
.Cheney
.Fauci
.Ratskin
.Omar
.Swallwell
.AOC
.Hillary
.Hunter
.Jill
.Obama
Be more positive. This is nothing. Back in 2020, serious national level Democrats like AOC and Hillary Clinton were talking about blacklists and reeducation camps.— Mark Pfeifer (@markpfeifer999) May 21, 2025
Trump is laser-precise compared to the blue junta.
They'd need to arrest a lot of political enemies to catch up to the Biden DOJ.— Irwin M Fletcher, Esq. (@woodifitweretru) May 21, 2025
It's a big, beautiful list. And we agree, there should be more names on there, including Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Fauci, Ilhan Omar, and whoever was running the White House while Joe Biden was mentally unsound.
***
