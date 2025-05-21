Yosemite Sham: Mustachioed Man in a Skirt Unfurls Trans Flag at National Park...
NYT Correspondent Lists People Charged or Threatened With Investigation by Trump

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 21, 2025
ImgFlip

We've covered quite a bit by New York Times senior White House correspondent Peter Baker. Here's a classic example of a passive-aggressive post of his:

And? The U.K. just put a woman behind bars for 31 months for a social media rant about migrants after three girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death. She was convicted of inciting racial hatred. Was J.D. Vance wrong? And as far as the AP, Baker said it reminded him of when he covered Putin:

Now, Baker is back with a handy list of people President Trump and his team have either charged, investigated, or threatened with investigation:

And?

Good call.

It's a big, beautiful list. And we agree, there should be more names on there, including Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Fauci, Ilhan Omar, and whoever was running the White House while Joe Biden was mentally unsound.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INVESTIGATION NEW YORK TIMES

