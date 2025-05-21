NYT Correspondent Lists People Charged or Threatened With Investigation by Trump

We've covered quite a bit by New York Times senior White House correspondent Peter Baker. Here's a classic example of a passive-aggressive post of his:

Headlines from today:



Vice President Vance Accuses European Leaders of Censoring Free Speech



White House Bars Associated Press From Spaces Like Oval Office and Air Force One — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 14, 2025

And? The U.K. just put a woman behind bars for 31 months for a social media rant about migrants after three girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death. She was convicted of inciting racial hatred. Was J.D. Vance wrong? And as far as the AP, Baker said it reminded him of when he covered Putin:

Having served as a Moscow correspondent in the early days of Putin's reign, this reminds me of how the Kremlin took over its own press pool and made sure that only compliant journalists were given access. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 25, 2025

Now, Baker is back with a handy list of people President Trump and his team have either charged, investigated, or threatened with investigation:

Charged, investigated or threatened with investigation by Trump or his team just in recent days:



Letitia James

Andrew Cuomo

LaMonica McIver

Kamala Harris

Bruce Springsteen

Beyonce

Bono

Oprah Winfrey

James Comey

Unnamed "treasonous" Biden aides

City of Chicago

Kennedy Center — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 21, 2025

And?

That’s a good start. — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 21, 2025

No one is above the law. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 21, 2025

Not long enough. Add Mayorkas, Elias and Eisen to that list, plz and thank you. — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) May 21, 2025

Oh, he's just getting started. It's a target rich environment. — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) May 21, 2025

Hey, it's a start. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) May 21, 2025

I voted for this even more than the big, beautiful wall. https://t.co/yHlxSuIl56 — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) May 21, 2025

There is probably well over a hundred that need to be held accountable. Many should face treason charges. — Tbonius maximus (@cothran_tom) May 21, 2025

Should be thousands of people longer — Not Impressed (@bpdono) May 21, 2025

Just getting started.



Let him cook! — Howie (@HowieLongggg) May 21, 2025

Sounds right, proceed with indictments. — Dcguinn (@dcguinn) May 21, 2025

Thank you President Trump. Add Peter to that list. He’s done nothing but perpetrate lies about you for years. — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) May 21, 2025

Good call.

You say that like it's a bad thing. — Aunt Lyn (@lynsioux) May 21, 2025

"If they didn't do anything wrong, then they have nothing to fear. They should welcome this."

Am I doing this right? — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) May 21, 2025

That list needs to grow by 100 people at least. — THE TARIFFER (@usargentina7) May 21, 2025

Finally some accountability. — Christopher Kawasaki (@Ckawasaki) May 21, 2025

.Schiff

.Schumer

.Pelosi

.Kinzinger

.Cheney

.Fauci

.Ratskin

.Omar

.Swallwell

.AOC

.Hillary

.Hunter

.Jill

.Obama — Florida BC (@bangormet) May 21, 2025

Be more positive. This is nothing. Back in 2020, serious national level Democrats like AOC and Hillary Clinton were talking about blacklists and reeducation camps.



Trump is laser-precise compared to the blue junta. — Mark Pfeifer (@markpfeifer999) May 21, 2025

They'd need to arrest a lot of political enemies to catch up to the Biden DOJ. — Irwin M Fletcher, Esq. (@woodifitweretru) May 21, 2025

It's a big, beautiful list. And we agree, there should be more names on there, including Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Fauci, Ilhan Omar, and whoever was running the White House while Joe Biden was mentally unsound.

***