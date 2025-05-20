Destructive Debacle: New Roof on Ancient Building Collapses in China and is...
CNN Confession: Jake Tapper Admits Conservative Media Was Right About Biden’s Cognitive De...
Scott Jennings: We’re Owed Answers to Who Controlled the Biden WH and If...
Desperately Seeking The Liberal Joe Rogan: Left-Wing Moguls Are Trying It AGAIN
VIP
UK Woman Given 31-Month Sentence for Online Rant About Migrants
VIP
The Constitution, Not SCOTUS, Allows Trump to Strip Migrant Legal Protections
Rep. Maxwell Frost Not Happy About Wrongful Death Settlement With Ashli Babbitt’s Family
Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for...
Jake Tapper Tells Katie Couric Hunter Biden Is Demonstrably 'Unethical' and 'Sleazy'
Should We LEAF Her Alone? X Users Bring the Funny Over Woman Who...
VIP
From Bartender to Contender? Chuck Todd Says Polling Shows AOC is the New...
SALT Caucus Members Are a No on Reconciliation Bill Despite Trump Speech
MOVE THOSE GOALPOSTS! BBC Says Coastlines Will Remain In Danger Even If Climate...
False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His...

TikTok Video Shows Why People Lied About Why They Voted for Trump (And Against Harris)

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 20, 2025
Twitter

Joe Walsh has traded in his musket for a microphone and has a podcast now called The Social Contract. We're not sure where he got this video of a bunch of old white people sitting around a table talking politics, but Suzie Rizzio reposted and says the video shows why people lied about their reasons for voting for Donald Trump. They said it was the economy, but that wasn't it: it's that they couldn't imagine voting for a black woman, with a Jewish husband to boot.

Advertisement

Again, we have no context of how these people came together or who was recording it and why.

So one white guy does all of the talking. OK.

Yeah, we think the promise of four more years of an open border and another 10 million or so illegal immigrants had something to do with it.

Recommended

CNN Confession: Jake Tapper Admits Conservative Media Was Right About Biden’s Cognitive Decline
Warren Squire
Advertisement

What is it with Boomers anyway?

Look at them lying there "dead" with all of their fake gravestones. Cute.

***

 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY ELECTION JOE WALSH KAMALA HARRIS RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Confession: Jake Tapper Admits Conservative Media Was Right About Biden’s Cognitive Decline
Warren Squire
False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
Scott Jennings: We’re Owed Answers to Who Controlled the Biden WH and If Its Decisions Were Legitimate
Warren Squire
Desperately Seeking The Liberal Joe Rogan: Left-Wing Moguls Are Trying It AGAIN
Gordon K
Rep. Maxwell Frost Not Happy About Wrongful Death Settlement With Ashli Babbitt’s Family
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Confession: Jake Tapper Admits Conservative Media Was Right About Biden’s Cognitive Decline Warren Squire
Advertisement