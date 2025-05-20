TikTok Video Shows Why People Lied About Why They Voted for Trump (And Against Harris)

Joe Walsh has traded in his musket for a microphone and has a podcast now called The Social Contract. We're not sure where he got this video of a bunch of old white people sitting around a table talking politics, but Suzie Rizzio reposted and says the video shows why people lied about their reasons for voting for Donald Trump. They said it was the economy, but that wasn't it: it's that they couldn't imagine voting for a black woman, with a Jewish husband to boot.

Again, we have no context of how these people came together or who was recording it and why.

Why people lied about their reasons for voting for Trump! The main reason was because Kamala is black and a female and the other because they think he will make them rich even though he’s bankrupted almost all of his businesses and ruined this Country’s economy in the first term. pic.twitter.com/wHTTo9QFG9 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 20, 2025

So one white guy does all of the talking. OK.

No black women in that conversation, by the way. Just white people pontificating about what other white people think. — David Núñez Longueira (@mellizonomics) May 20, 2025

Please keep thinking like this. — Michael Chase Real (@MChaseReal) May 20, 2025

Ma'am this is a Wendy's. — Valspar11 (@Valspar111) May 20, 2025

See border. — Repent you Heathen (@longmiresshadow) May 20, 2025

Yeah, we think the promise of four more years of an open border and another 10 million or so illegal immigrants had something to do with it.

So out to touch and they dont even know how much. — Chris Harrison (@Cwharrisontx) May 20, 2025

These people are delusional. — Robert W. Stimmel (@Bob_Stimmel) May 20, 2025

It was the Marxism for me. — StopBeingSheep (@luka_stop) May 20, 2025

What is it with Boomers anyway?

Can someone give me a rational explanation as to why nearly ALL of the protestors against President Trump are over the age of 65?



This is incredibly bizarre.



pic.twitter.com/BG6ohawwFv — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 20, 2025

Look at them lying there "dead" with all of their fake gravestones. Cute.

***