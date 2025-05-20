WHOOPS: DoorDash Driver Bypasses Security, Ends Up Driving Around Tarmac at Chicago's O'Ha...
The Hill: Biden Administration Scripted Cabinet Meetings

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

When The Hill teased that a new book revealed some more juicy dirt on President Joe Biden and his administration, we thought for a moment it was another book, but no, it's just more excerpts from Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's "Original Sin."

The passage that The Hill came across that caught their eye involved Cabinet meetings, which were reportedly scripted.

That's the least surprising thing we've heard. Jared Gans reports:

Tapper and Thompson also reported Biden increasingly relied on teleprompters and note cards even for private discussions like Cabinet meetings. 

“Before these meetings, White House staff called the various departments and agencies to figure out what they were going to ask the president so that answers could be prepared. The conversations were largely scripted, even after the press had left the room,” the authors reported. 

When a group would ask Biden to record a five-minute address for keynoting an event, the White House usually responded that the video would be one to two minutes, Tapper and Thompson report. But Biden still struggled with that. 

“To compensate for that, aides filmed Biden with two cameras instead of one. If Biden messed up, the edit was less obvious with a jump cut,” they reported. “Other politicians use jump-cuts, but Biden aides noted to themselves how much more often they had to use them for the president.”

The jump-cuts were glaringly obvious. This editor counts about five in this 14-second challenge for Donald Trump to "make my day, pal" by agreeing to a debate. (We all know how well that went.)

So Biden not only had notecards with the names, faces, and questions that reporters would ask at press conferences; that extended to cabinet meetings as well.

“The Cabinet meetings were terrible and at times uncomfortable — and they were from the beginning,” one secretary told [Tapper and Thompson]. “I don’t recall a great Cabinet meeting in terms of his presence. They were so scripted.” 

Remember when Dr. Jill Biden sat in on Cabinet meetings? And Hunter, too?

None of this is surprising. It's surprising only to the supposed journalists who were covering Biden, who was "sharp as a tack." Now they're pretending they didn't notice what everyone else in the American public noticed.

***

Tags: CABINET JOE BIDEN THE HILL

