Last American-Israeli Hostage Released by Hamas

Nineteen months after Hamas terrorists paraglided into Israel and took 251 people hostage, the last American citizen in captivity has been transferred to the Red Cross, which reportedly never once checked on his well-being.

Edan Alexander, we have been waiting for you for 584 days. Welcome home! pic.twitter.com/a0hXe9fYkz — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 12, 2025

American citizen Edan Alexander finally released from captivity and transferred to the Red Cross after 19 months captive in Gaza.



During his time imprisoned in Gaza, the Red Cross did not visit him a single time.



pic.twitter.com/lGHb96nWbg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 12, 2025

The entire town of Tenafly, New Jersey, was up before 6 a.m. to watch the Edan Alexander's release.

BREAKING: It’s 5:43am EST and the entire town of Tenafly New Jersey is ready to watch the live release of their own resident, Edan Alexander, who has been held in captivity for nearly 600 days. 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/gcIl18yW7N — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) May 12, 2025

Among them was CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson.

Proud to be standing with my Tenafly community as we watch the release of Edan Alexander. #bringhimhome pic.twitter.com/DF4rljmXki — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) May 12, 2025

Here's your feel-good video of the day: Alexander's mother getting to talk to her son on the phone for the first time in nearly 600 days.

Edan Alexander’s mom takes the phone from White House envoy @SteveWitkoff and speaks to her son after he was released. Watch here: pic.twitter.com/VhGKCRJZ9y — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 12, 2025

Yael, Edan’s mom, in her first call with her son:



“You are strong, you are safe, you are home.



We’ll see each other very soon. I love you.” ❤️



📸 @IDF pic.twitter.com/FUuFua0eZo — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 12, 2025

***