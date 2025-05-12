Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures'...
We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune'...
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell...
Biden's Continued Presence Reminds His Fellow Democrats What a Disaster the Man Is
VIP
Al Gore Says You Should NEVER Compare Anyone to Hitler ... Unless It's...
PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily...
Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're...
Democrats Rioted — Arrests Are on the Table
Big, Beautiful, School Choice!
'She's Done NOTHING!': WATCHING AOC's Constituents WALLOP Her for Not Being Around Is...
So, About Those Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs the Biden Admin Claims They...
Latest 2024 vs. 2025 Border Numbers Prove We Didn't Need New Legislation, Just...

Last American-Israeli Hostage Released by Hamas

Brett T. | 4:15 PM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Nineteen months after Hamas terrorists paraglided into Israel and took 251 people hostage, the last American citizen in captivity has been transferred to the Red Cross, which reportedly never once checked on his well-being.

Advertisement

The entire town of Tenafly, New Jersey, was up before 6 a.m. to watch the Edan Alexander's release.

Among them was CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson.

Here's your feel-good video of the day: Alexander's mother getting to talk to her son on the phone for the first time in nearly 600 days.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So there are still hostages left alive. That's a good sign.

***

Tags: AMERICAN HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell Their Burnt Land Thanks to CA Dems
Amy Curtis
Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One VA McDonald's Goes Adults Only
Amy Curtis
Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures' Is a HUGE WIN for America
Doug P.
We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants Flub EASY Puzzle
Amy Curtis
Biden's Continued Presence Reminds His Fellow Democrats What a Disaster the Man Is
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement