Maine Speaker Bans Rep From Voting Until She Recants Her Position on Boys in Girls' Sports

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Here's a disturbing story out of Maine. State Rep. Laurel D. Libby has filed with the Supreme Court an emergency application for an injunction pending appeal against Maine Speaker of the House Ryan M. Fectea, who reportedly silenced Libby and prohibited her from voting after she spoke out on social media, criticizing the state's law that require girls to compete alongside transgender athletes.

WMTW reports:

Maine lawmakers have formalized their disapproval of Representative Laurel Libby (R-Auburn) after her social media posts about a transgender athlete.

The posts have received national attention, including from President Donald Trump, who threatened to cut Maine's federal funding because the state allows transgender students in girls' sports.

In a Tuesday night vote, House lawmakers voted 75-70 to censure Libby.

Libby cannot vote on bills or speak on the House floor until she offers a public apology. The Representative says she will not take her Facebook post down.

"The citizens in my district are having their voices silenced as well," Libby said. "This is a huge infringement on my First Amendment right of free speech."

Libby posted to Facebook after a boy won the girls' pole vault at the state track-and-field championship.

Remember the "Tennessee Three"? They made the national media rounds and were invited to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Jemele Hill Declares It Frightening That Children Be Taught to Love America
Brett T.
Her case is going to the Supreme Court, so this is a big deal. 

