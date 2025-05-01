Judge Says Trump’s Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Is Unlawful as There Is No Invasion

It's getting awfully tedious writing about judges trying to stop the Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens. Judge James Boasberg ordered planeloads of Venezuelan gang members to turn around mid-flight and return to the United States. Alas, they were over international waters, so the order was too late, and they landed in El Salvador.

Judges won't stop fighting to keep Tren de Aragua gang members on U.S. soil illegally. A Trump-appointed judge, Fernando Rodriguez Jr. of Texas, said that President Donald Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act was unlawful because there was no invasion of America by Tren de Aragua and they were not enemies of the country. The ACLU represented the Venezuelan gang members as a class.

BREAKING:



Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation is "unlawful" — because there is no "declared war," "invasion," or "predatory incursion" under the statute, a federal judge in Texas ruled.



That judge was appointed by Trump.



Ruling: https://t.co/mjU0ZOzm93

Background from NYC… pic.twitter.com/gZLl9pPy2q — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 1, 2025

BREAKING: Fernando Rodriguez Jr., a US District Court Judge, has issued an order declaring that President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act against Venezuelan illegal aliens in Texas is "unlawful." pic.twitter.com/HQEMQmGvXI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 1, 2025

These judges will really go to the mat for people who have no legal right to be here.

So let me get this straight, a federal judge just said it’s illegal for the President to defend the country from foreign nationals tied to hostile regimes? What exactly is lawful then, just letting them walk in and hope for the best? — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 1, 2025

Yet another district judge to ignore and arrest. Get in line Rodriguez Jr. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 1, 2025

Why have a president when we can just be ruled by unelected judges? — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) May 1, 2025

This is getting really old — JEM (@trixster001) May 1, 2025

Didnt the Supreme Court rule he can use it? Or am I missing something??? — Jim Wall (@JWall0813) May 1, 2025

Why do these judges love illegals? How can we trust them? — Jefe (@ElJefeMeta) May 1, 2025

Another one crawls out of the DS sewer! pic.twitter.com/pUGUYaIQ2n — Terry Lee (@TerryLee276610) May 1, 2025

Supremacy clause says the judge is out of his scope — RickCee (@RickCee1968) May 1, 2025

The law itself says the president can invoke it by public proclamation, which Trump has done.



This judge will be overruled and should be removed for activism. — El Mini Chingón 🇺🇲 (@ElMiniChingon) May 1, 2025

The Supreme Court declared that it was legal, so this judge is just trying to become famous.



This is a blatant coup by the judiciary. At some point, the Supreme Court is going to have to wrangle up these activist judges, or they will have to start being ignored. — Bones (@CentennialJose) May 1, 2025

"The Court concludes that … respondents do not possess the lawful authority under the AEA, and based on the Proclamation, to detain Venezuelan aliens, transfer them within the United States, or remove them from the country."

Can we just remove them from the country since they're all here illegally?

And four years of deliberately open borders was an invasion. Candidate Joe Biden told illegal immigrants to "surge to the border" and did nothing when it happened.

