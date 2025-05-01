Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS...
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries...
Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’
TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As...
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says I...
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
VIP
Oh, Look! Oliver Darcy Is Still a Big Ol' Baby
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White...
'These People Are Insane': Guess What Sen. Tim Kaine Thinks Would Stop the...
She's a PEACH! Ilhan Omar Tells Daily Caller Reporter to Eff Off, Doubles...
Hand the Man a Mirror! Gavin Newsom Is Looking for What Went Wrong...
Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes...
'Somebody Got to Her': Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Father Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL...
VIP
New York's Insane Liberal/Lefty Governance Has Worked Out Great (for Florida)

Judge Says Trump’s Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Is Unlawful as There Is No Invasion

Brett T. | 5:15 PM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

It's getting awfully tedious writing about judges trying to stop the Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens. Judge James Boasberg ordered planeloads of Venezuelan gang members to turn around mid-flight and return to the United States. Alas, they were over international waters, so the order was too late, and they landed in El Salvador.

Advertisement

Judges won't stop fighting to keep Tren de Aragua gang members on U.S. soil illegally. A Trump-appointed judge, Fernando Rodriguez Jr. of Texas, said that President Donald Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act was unlawful because there was no invasion of America by Tren de Aragua and they were not enemies of the country. The ACLU represented the Venezuelan gang members as a class.

These judges will really go to the mat for people who have no legal right to be here.

Recommended

Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

"The Court concludes that … respondents do not possess the lawful authority under the AEA, and based on the Proclamation, to detain Venezuelan aliens, transfer them within the United States, or remove them from the country."

Can we just remove them from the country since they're all here illegally?

And four years of deliberately open borders was an invasion. Candidate Joe Biden told illegal immigrants to "surge to the border" and did nothing when it happened.

***

Tags: ACLU DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS JUDGE VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL
Grateful Calvin
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries Sent People Here'
Grateful Calvin
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says It ALL
Doug P.
Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’
Brett T.
TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As Only He Can (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White House Press Corps Hypocrites
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL Grateful Calvin
Advertisement