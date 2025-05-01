Judge Releases Suspected Tesla Firebomber Citing Lack of Access to ‘Gender-Affirming Care’

Owen McIntire, a 19-year-old student (they're always college students) from Missouri, was arrested for allegedly firebombing a Tesla dealership in Kansas City on March 17. President Trump said that these attacks would be considered domestic terrorism, and McIntire faces 20 years behind bars. He's not behind bars now, though, because a judge has ruled that McIntire has medical conditions such as gender dysphoria, and he wouldn't be able to continue his "gender-affirming care" in prison.

BREAKING: Judge releases suspected Tesla firebomber citing ADHD and no access to "gender-affirming care" pic.twitter.com/oKB9nzNgOL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 30, 2025

Judge who freed him is Jessica Hedges pic.twitter.com/AbU7KxUfde — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 30, 2025

Liberal white women strike again.

This reads like a comedy script.

I almost can't tell if this is real or not... — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 30, 2025

If he’s being released due to mental illness, then he should be held in a secure psychiatric facility.

This is exactly what institutions used to be for. — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) April 30, 2025

So this Tesla firebomber needs to move back in with his parents in order to help him have access to gender affirming care because he has “gender dysphoria”. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Mf2G7Prvi8 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) April 30, 2025

Stop calling it gender affirming care, please! — J9DH (@J9DH) May 1, 2025

Medical care should never be gender affirming. If doctors have to affirm someone's gender, that means they are being peer-pressured to leave the real world of biology and enter the world of cosplay fantasy. Medical care should never be cosplay or fantasy. — Mel C. Thompson (@MelCThompsonNow) May 1, 2025

Somehow my ADHD only made it difficult to listen in school and in meetings, I never found myself accidentally firebombing cars — U Dekel (@udekel) May 1, 2025

What happens when he's convicted and goes to jail. — Eric Anderson (@norzemen) May 1, 2025

No freaking way this happened — NomadWireless (@NomadWireless) May 1, 2025

We think that McIntire is transitioning to be a woman, so if he's actually sentenced and not let go with a slap on the wrist, will he be put in a women's prison? Will the state have to provide for his hormone treatments?

***