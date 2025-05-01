Park Ranger Whose Job Elon Musk Came for Announces Run for Senate
CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor
Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the...
NYT Says Arrested Columbia Student Who 'Liked to Kill Jews' Wanted Peace in...
THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With...
Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS...
Judge Says Trump’s Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Is Unlawful as There Is No...
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries...
Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’
TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As...
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says I...
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
VIP
Oh, Look! Oliver Darcy Is Still a Big Ol' Baby
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White...

Judge Releases Suspected Tesla Firebomber Citing Lack of Access to ‘Gender-Affirming Care’

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 01, 2025
AngieArtist

Owen McIntire, a 19-year-old student (they're always college students) from Missouri, was arrested for allegedly firebombing a Tesla dealership in Kansas City on March 17. President Trump said that these attacks would be considered domestic terrorism, and McIntire faces 20 years behind bars. He's not behind bars now, though, because a judge has ruled that McIntire has medical conditions such as gender dysphoria, and he wouldn't be able to continue his "gender-affirming care" in prison.

Advertisement

Liberal white women strike again.

Recommended

CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We think that McIntire is transitioning to be a woman, so if he's actually sentenced and not let go with a slap on the wrist, will he be put in a women's prison? Will the state have to provide for his hormone treatments?

***

Tags: TERRORISM TESLA TRANSGENDER VANDALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor
Amy Curtis
Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the Media Anymore
Amy Curtis
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says It ALL
Doug P.
THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With 'Lengthy' Criminal Record
Amy Curtis
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL
Grateful Calvin
Park Ranger Whose Job Elon Musk Came for Announces Run for Senate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor Amy Curtis
Advertisement