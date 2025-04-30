Scott Wiener Upset LGBTQ Overrepresented on Sex Offender Registry

VIP
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 30, 2025
Twitter

California State Sen. Scott Wiener is a piece of work. We write about him often because he appears to represent the LGBTQ community almost exclusively. SB 311 is meant to address sexual violence in women's prisons, and its sponsors say it's meant to ensure that transgender women (i.e., men) receive appropriate accommodations. Men don't belong in women's prisons, period; it's just another example of women's spaces being invaded by men. If you want to address sexual violence in women's prisons, get the women with penises out of the prison.

Wiener spoke on SB 311 recently and argued that LGBTQ people are overrepresented in the state's sex offender registry.

…  “incredibly overbroad and discriminatory.”

You can always count on him to put the rights of sex offenders over the rights of vulnerable groups like incarcerated women!

We don't believe Wiener thinks there is such a thing as a sex offender. We'll give him the benefit of the doubt that he's against rape, but his focus has been clearly on making sure everyone can have sex with everyone, regardless of age.

Hey, those men aren't raping minors. As Wiener argued, it's part of the gay lifestyle for gay men to act as "mentors" for young gay men exploring their sexuality.

Yeah, the inequity in the sex offender registry has been on his radar for years.

***

Tags: PRISON SCOTT WIENER SEXUAL ABUSE TRANSGENDER

