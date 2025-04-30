HOT TAKE ALERT: New York Times Discovers Christians Wear Cross Necklaces
CNN: FBI 'Reassigns' Agents Photographed Kneeling With Black Lives Matter

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on April 30, 2025
Remember back in 2020, when it was unsafe to gather in groups because of COVID-19, but Black Lives Matter protests were OK because dozens of health and public disease experts explained that “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” that needed to be dealt with, as well as the coronavirus?

We have plenty of photos of people in COVID masks kneeling to remember George Floyd. There was that cringeworthy photo of Nancy Pelosi and other leading Democrats wearing masks and Kente cloths around their necks and kneeling inside the Capitol. 


There were pictures of police officers who were supposed to be keeping protests under control kneeling, as well as doctors and nurses.

And then there was the photo of FBI agents kneeling in support of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. New FBI Director Kash Patel seems to be cleaning house; we reported Tuesday that the FBI was using polygraph tests to smoke out agents leaking to the media. On Wednesday, CNN is reporting that the agents photographed kneeling have been reassigned, aka demoted.

YIKES: Marco Rubio Tells Trump and Cabinet Members What's In the Biden State Dept. Files He Found
Doug P.
Here's CNN's report crying over the reassignments, saying the agents were "de-escalating the situation":

This is CNN reporting, so we're really hoping that in this one case it's not fake news. FBI agents showing solidarity with rioters is not a good look.

***

