CNN: FBI 'Reassigns' Agents Photographed Kneeling With Black Lives Matter

Remember back in 2020, when it was unsafe to gather in groups because of COVID-19, but Black Lives Matter protests were OK because dozens of health and public disease experts explained that “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” that needed to be dealt with, as well as the coronavirus?

Advertisement

We have plenty of photos of people in COVID masks kneeling to remember George Floyd. There was that cringeworthy photo of Nancy Pelosi and other leading Democrats wearing masks and Kente cloths around their necks and kneeling inside the Capitol.





There were pictures of police officers who were supposed to be keeping protests under control kneeling, as well as doctors and nurses.

And then there was the photo of FBI agents kneeling in support of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. New FBI Director Kash Patel seems to be cleaning house; we reported Tuesday that the FBI was using polygraph tests to smoke out agents leaking to the media. On Wednesday, CNN is reporting that the agents photographed kneeling have been reassigned, aka demoted.

The FBI has reassigned multiple agents, photographed kneeling with protesters during a 2020 demonstration following George Floyd’s police killing, to less desirable roles, sources told CNN.



The moves are seen as demotions by many within the FBI. pic.twitter.com/RmJXB5JJvb — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 30, 2025

🚨 THEY HAVE BEEN DEMOTED! The FBI agents seen here kneeling for George Floyd in 2020 have been reassigned, viewed as a DEMOTION, per CNN. pic.twitter.com/Yl8KvseFYq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2025

Here's CNN's report crying over the reassignments, saying the agents were "de-escalating the situation":

Looks like the FBI under Director Kash Patel is finally cleaning house. According to a CNN report, agents who knelt during the BLM riots in 2020 are being reassigned and demoted. Wokeism on government time is no longer permitted. pic.twitter.com/9Flz2IJmPr — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) April 30, 2025

HAHAHA The FBI has reportedly “reassigned” the agents who kneeled with BLM protesters during the George Floyd Riots, per CNN pic.twitter.com/B1SgSz9wL7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2025

I voted for this https://t.co/7DoQlAylpN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 30, 2025

It took five years to merely reassign -- and not even fire -- the agents who literally kneeled and bowed down to a Marxist, racist, anti-law enforcement movement. It's a start. https://t.co/BiZne2SVq1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 30, 2025

Hope they’ve been reassigned to our version of Siberia — Marli Maga (@MagaMarli) April 30, 2025

FBI should be politically neutral. Those fools were tools of the left. — El Mini Chingón 🇺🇲 (@ElMiniChingon) April 30, 2025

Funny way of spelling FIRED. They need to be fired. Anything less is bullshit. — Bill G (@sflgent61) April 30, 2025

Advertisement

They should be fired... Disgrace to the uniform. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 30, 2025

Should they have been let go instead? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 30, 2025

It looks like you could have them all do a physical fitness test and then easily have grounds to fire them. — naturalborntx (@naturalborntx) April 30, 2025

Ugh!!! 😒 Reassign them to Starbucks! — Kimstahls (@KRevivalOrBust) April 30, 2025

Still earning a paycheck. — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) April 30, 2025

This is CNN reporting, so we're really hoping that in this one case it's not fake news. FBI agents showing solidarity with rioters is not a good look.

***