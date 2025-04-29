FBI Performing Polygraph Tests to Find Media Leakers

We had to resort to a Google search so we could corroborate this post, because it sounded too good to be real. New FBI Director Kash Patel is getting serious about leaks to the press, so much so that he's using polygraph tests to root out the leakers.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The FBI has begun administering polygraph tests to employees to identify the source of leaks to media at the direction of Director Kash Patel. pic.twitter.com/2yvuwwpyDQ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 29, 2025

Reuters reports:

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Monday it has started using polygraph tests to aid investigations aimed at identifying the source of leaks emanating from within the law enforcement agency. "We can confirm the FBI has begun administering polygraph tests to identify the source of information leaks within the bureau," the bureau's public affairs office told Reuters in a statement.

That's huge and should make a lot of agents sweat.

Kash Patel knows what he’s doing. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 29, 2025

I’m all for this. We need to weed out the usurpers and leakers. — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) April 29, 2025

Waterboard them if necessary. This leaking must end. — cara mia (@norsee58) April 29, 2025

Hope they weed them all out! Still a ton of bad actors out there! — AmericanPatriot 🇺🇸 (@TrumpPatriots47) April 29, 2025

Each and every single one of them should retake their oaths, then sit for a polygraph immediately after to ask if they lied about those oaths. — JF (@Trog1odyte) April 29, 2025

The FBI has to do whatever it takes to get the rats out of the White House! This is brilliant! — PatriotRose17 (@PatriotRose17) April 29, 2025

Yeah, I would definitely say 99% of these people are too stupid to cheat on a polygraph test. Let the bodies hit the floor! — Donald Putin (@DonaldPutine) April 29, 2025

If leaks are threatening FBI security protocols, it makes sense for leadership to take strong action. Polygraph tests have been standard in intelligence circles for years, so using them now to track down serious breaches seems justified-even if it makes some people uncomfortable — Nancy 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Nancy2024maga) April 29, 2025

And that’s how you clean house — Mark (@cptnchrome) April 29, 2025

A lot of commenters are saying that polygraph tests are unreliable, and FBI agents have been trained to beat them. Still, we're not going to complain. Again, a lot of people in the FBI are probably sweating right now.

***