DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Reve...
CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Ch...
VIP
Hey, Shamers ... Leave the Moms Alone
White House Humble Brag: A Measly Nine Illegal Immigrants Slipped Into U.S. During...
President Trump Brushes Off Impeachment Effort by Nobody Congressman at Rally
Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
GA Senator Jon Ossoff Warns Our Civil Rights Are Eroding 'Unlike Anything We've...
Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition
Leftists Bully Actor John Lithgow Over Role In 'Harry Potter' Series, 'Cause They...
Politics Is Downstream From Culture: UK Pols Keep Treating Netflix's 'Adolescence' Like Go...
Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster
More of This, Please! Thread Explains How GOP Reconciliation Bill Would Discourage Immigra...
Sizzling Setback: DNC May Tell David Hogg 'That’s All Folks' as Vice Chair

FBI Performing Polygraph Tests to Find Media Leakers

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We had to resort to a Google search so we could corroborate this post, because it sounded too good to be real. New FBI Director Kash Patel is getting serious about leaks to the press, so much so that he's using polygraph tests to root out the leakers.

Advertisement

Reuters reports:

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Monday it has started using polygraph tests to aid investigations aimed at identifying the source of leaks emanating from within the law enforcement agency.

"We can confirm the FBI has begun administering polygraph tests to identify the source of information leaks within the bureau," the bureau's public affairs office told Reuters in a statement.

That's huge and should make a lot of agents sweat.

Recommended

As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

A lot of commenters are saying that polygraph tests are unreliable, and FBI agents have been trained to beat them. Still, we're not going to complain. Again, a lot of people in the FBI are probably sweating right now.

***

Tags: FBI LEAKS KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes
Amy Curtis
CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Charges
Amy Curtis
Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
Brett T.
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
Brett T.
Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes Amy Curtis
Advertisement