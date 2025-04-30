Rep. Jamie Raskin Says the Biden Administration Knew the Right Way to Deport People

We're not sure what Rep. Jamie Raskin is talking about here, but we don't recall the Biden administration deporting anyone. The administration let in millions of illegal immigrants and made no effort to stop the invasion. Somehow, you can come to this country illegally, but you can't legally be sent back home. Raskin says that the Biden administration knew how to deport illegals legally, respecting the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.

🚨Jamie Raskin: "We know how to remove people from the country who should not be here. President Biden's administration did that!" pic.twitter.com/8sGE1meeJ3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 30, 2025

Biden apologized for calling Laken Riley's murderer an illegal during his State of the Union address. "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect," including Riley's killer, he told MSNBC. "They built this country." He also said that illegal immigrants have been model citizens. What was that? Citizens?

Democrats desperately want all 10 million or so illegals to have a jury trial so they have "due process" before being deported, gumming up the legal system for decades.

Raskin really is a tool. Biden knew how to let millions of illegals enter the country who should not be here. President Biden's administration did that!

If you should not be here, you should be deported. Simple.

