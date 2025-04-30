A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die...
VIP
Black Woman Who Moved to Ghana Would Rather Come Back to America and...
California State Senator Wants to Decriminalize Welfare Fraud Less Than $25,000
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake...
VIP
The Wisconsin Supreme Court Makes Fools of Pro-Dugan Democrats
Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism...
Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup S...
Bill Belichick Claims CBS Broke the Interview Rules When They Asked Him About...
Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Abby Phillip Says '60 Minutes' Didn't...
LAWSPLAINING: Court Documents Filed Against Ábrego García Says He Claimed Could Get Away...
Judge Rules Border Patrol Can’t Arrest Suspected Illegals Without a Warrant
VIP
Cracking Down on Neighborhood Pharmacies Fails to Solve America’s Drug Crisis
Lefty Maine Teacher Listened to J.B. Pritzker, Says Military Needs to 'Take Out'...
Scott Wiener Upset LGBTQ Overrepresented on Sex Offender Registry

Rep. Jamie Raskin Says the Biden Administration Knew the Right Way to Deport People

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We're not sure what Rep. Jamie Raskin is talking about here, but we don't recall the Biden administration deporting anyone. The administration let in millions of illegal immigrants and made no effort to stop the invasion. Somehow, you can come to this country illegally, but you can't legally be sent back home. Raskin says that the Biden administration knew how to deport illegals legally, respecting the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.

Advertisement

Biden apologized for calling Laken Riley's murderer an illegal during his State of the Union address. "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect," including Riley's killer, he told MSNBC. "They built this country." He also said that illegal immigrants have been model citizens. What was that? Citizens?

Democrats desperately want all 10 million or so illegals to have a jury trial so they have "due process" before being deported, gumming up the legal system for decades.

New York has proven that squatters have more rights than property owners.

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Raskin really is a tool. Biden knew how to let millions of illegals enter the country who should not be here. President Biden's administration did that!

If you should not be here, you should be deported. Simple.

***

Tags: BILL OF RIGHTS CONSTITUTION DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JAMIE RASKIN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die When His Business Went Bankrupt
Eric V.
Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism of David Hogg
justmindy
Black Woman Who Moved to Ghana Would Rather Come Back to America and Deal With the Racism
Brett T.
Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup Studio
Brett T.
YIKES: Marco Rubio Tells Trump and Cabinet Members What's In the Biden State Dept. Files He Found
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears Grateful Calvin
Advertisement