Judge Rules Border Patrol Can't Arrest Suspected Illegals Without a Warrant
Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup Studio

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 30, 2025
Twitter

It was a little over a week ago when CBS News ran its report claiming that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered thousands of dollars of renovations to the Pentagon into a makeup studio. "Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances," reported Jennifer Jacobs and Ellee Watson."The price tag for the project was several thousand dollars, according to two of the sources, at a time when the administration is searching for cost-cutting measures."

The DOD Rapid Response account responded rapidly with a photo of the new "makeup studio" and called the story "trash."

Never mind that the story was debunked a week ago. Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs has introduced an amendment that would prohibit any taxpayer money to be used for Hegseth's makeup studio.

Because it's fake news, that's why.

DOD Rapid Response was on the case.

Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism of David Hogg
justmindy
"Multiple sources" told CBS News about the extravagant makeover, which was originally budgeted at $40,000, and members of Congress picked up on the story.

She posted the video of herself to her own X account, so she must have thought it was hot stuff.

This story has been debunked, but as we reported earlier, Newsbusters found that 100 percent of media coverage of Hegseth during President Trump's first 100 days has been negative.

Tags: FAKE NEWS PENTAGON PETE HEGSETH

