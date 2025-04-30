Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup Studio

It was a little over a week ago when CBS News ran its report claiming that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered thousands of dollars of renovations to the Pentagon into a makeup studio. "Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances," reported Jennifer Jacobs and Ellee Watson."The price tag for the project was several thousand dollars, according to two of the sources, at a time when the administration is searching for cost-cutting measures."

The DOD Rapid Response account responded rapidly with a photo of the new "makeup studio" and called the story "trash."

Does the fake news NOT have anything better to do?



1. No lighted mirror.

2. It didn't cost thousands.

3. The items that were added to the GREEN ROOM (not a makeup studio) came from existing inventory.



This story is TRASH! https://t.co/hOrF5VNqcg pic.twitter.com/FQzXX4QgpW — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 23, 2025

Never mind that the story was debunked a week ago. Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs has introduced an amendment that would prohibit any taxpayer money to be used for Hegseth's makeup studio.

I introduced an amendment today to prohibit any taxpayer dollars from being used for Secretary Hegseth's makeup studio at the Pentagon.



Every single one of my Republican colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee voted against it. Every. single. one. pic.twitter.com/1XK5o438q0 — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) April 30, 2025

Because it's fake news, that's why.

DOD Rapid Response was on the case.

Congresswoman,



There is no makeup studio in the Pentagon. That story has continuously been disproven.



It is disappointing to see that a member of Congress would waste taxpayer time by pushing nonsense like this through. https://t.co/VNBiKtI33c — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 30, 2025

"Multiple sources" told CBS News about the extravagant makeover, which was originally budgeted at $40,000, and members of Congress picked up on the story.

You want to save taxpayers thousands?

She posted the video of herself to her own X account, so she must have thought it was hot stuff.

This story has been debunked, but as we reported earlier, Newsbusters found that 100 percent of media coverage of Hegseth during President Trump's first 100 days has been negative.