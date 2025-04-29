VIP
Where, Oh Where, to Begin? Sean Duffy Asks Americans How to Make Traveling...
Meghan Markle Cries: ‘Oh My Gosh I Work So Hard’
VIP
Karen Pulled Over Demands to Speak to Supervisor, Finds Out
Helicopter Pilot in DC Disaster Was Told to Turn Left, Didn’t
California Senator’s Masterstroke: Steal Up to $25K in Welfare, Get a Free Pass
JOURNALISM! CNN Complies With Lib Demands to Blur Criminal Illegal Mugshot Signs on...
'Professional MAGA Hunter’ Calls Tom Homan ‘Vile’ for 'Deporting' 4-Year-Old With Cancer
Rep. Brittany Pettersen Tells Jen Psaki About ‘Child Care’ Deserts
Rachel Maddow Tells Viewers Trump Is Taking Away Narcan
Houthis Trigger $56M Loss: US Fighter Jet Sinks in Red Sea While Evading...
VIP
(D)efenders of (D)emocracy Label Millions of Americans 'Traitors' Hoping to Win Back Our...
Fortune Reports Trump Defied Vatican’s Request to Wear Black
Activist Wisconsin Judge Threatens to Refuse to Hold Court to Support Hannah Dugan
READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math T...

Woman Fired From State Department Finds Silver Lining in TikTok; She Has Her Voice Back

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on April 29, 2025
Twitter

She's new to TikTok, but she made sure to let us know that she's a disgruntled worker employed by an administration "hellbent on bringing us into fascism." Boy, it's so sad that someone would lose their dream job working for an administration hellbent on bringing us into fascism. At least now she's free to speak and make indulgent TikTok videos.

Advertisement

There's a genocide against Christians in Africa … She could go there and put her PhD to work.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We don't need to be paying people to undermine the administration's policies from within.

Telling everyone you suffer from TDS delusions is a great way to attract employers.

With her degree, she should have no problem finding a job in a leftist think tank or NGO.

***

 

Tags: FIRED STATE DEPARTMENT DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Karen Pulled Over Demands to Speak to Supervisor, Finds Out
Brett T.
Meghan Markle Cries: ‘Oh My Gosh I Work So Hard’
Brett T.
Helicopter Pilot in DC Disaster Was Told to Turn Left, Didn’t
Brett T.
'Professional MAGA Hunter’ Calls Tom Homan ‘Vile’ for 'Deporting' 4-Year-Old With Cancer
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement