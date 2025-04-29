Woman Fired From State Department Finds Silver Lining in TikTok; She Has Her Voice Back

She's new to TikTok, but she made sure to let us know that she's a disgruntled worker employed by an administration "hellbent on bringing us into fascism." Boy, it's so sad that someone would lose their dream job working for an administration hellbent on bringing us into fascism. At least now she's free to speak and make indulgent TikTok videos.

Advertisement

Woman who was recently fired from the US State Department proves why it was good to fire her and how there clearly are many traitors working in US Government who are there just to undermine the Trump administration.



Keep firing these federal employees. They are enemies within. pic.twitter.com/912b5zAY5W — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 28, 2025

I'm sorry, I honestly don't know what job you are qualified for. You sound completely unemployable. — Misty Creek (@MistyCreekTN) April 28, 2025

I have a PhD from Oxford where I focused on "How Countries Recover from Genocide" and "How Victims Get Justice."



Wut? — Brandon Fisher (BoulderFish) (@boulderfish) April 28, 2025

There's a genocide against Christians in Africa … She could go there and put her PhD to work.

Your smug, self-congratulating, resume-quoting, self-righteous, moralizing manner should really be an asset in your job hunt, love. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) April 28, 2025

The eyes. It’s always the eyes 🤪 — Jeff Johnson 🇺🇸🦅 (@echo5juliet) April 28, 2025

the DRL division at State was actively on the side of Hamas. — LMCANE (@JarredFishman) April 28, 2025

So glad my tax dollars aren’t paying her anymore. — Natalie (@Natalie21432676) April 28, 2025

Her PhD was in “how countries recover from genocide and how they get justice”? Is it just me or does this sound like an undergrad history class term paper and not a dissertation? — Tanner Gregory (@TGhm1975) April 28, 2025

Don’t hire these people. Lawsuit walking.

Avoid the Ivy League and ANYONE who has a degree that takes two sentences to list. — David Pruitt (@DavidPr41133186) April 28, 2025

After listening, this was the right move and fully justified. She needed to be out — Dizzy (@DizzyMonst68554) April 28, 2025

We don't need to be paying people to undermine the administration's policies from within.

Well, at least she was not screaming and totally out of control. But her statement and attitude definitely let everyone know that she would not have supported America First policies. — Constitutionalist America First (@KMW_SaveAmerica) April 28, 2025

Telling everyone you suffer from TDS delusions is a great way to attract employers.

"Looking for ways to fight the good fight"... on tik tok... what she means is she is hoping to go viral and become an influencer so she can get paid well for doing nothing just like her old job. — Spud from WA (@JohnNorgett) April 28, 2025

Her group definitely needed to get fired. — TerryRyland (@TerryRyland) April 28, 2025

With her degree, she should have no problem finding a job in a leftist think tank or NGO.

DOGE: The State Department is filled with far-left activists undermining Trump’s agenda. Firing employees like Brenda is vital. pic.twitter.com/Af4AK4gGnU — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2025

***