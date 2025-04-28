Rachel Maddow Tells Viewers Trump Is Taking Away Narcan

So here's something typical — the New York Times prints some fake news, and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow picks up on it and displays the misleading headline while lying about the story. Could "journalist" Maddow, brought back on five nights a week to cover President Donald Trump's first 100 days (we hope that's all), have looked into the story past the headline and done some actual reporting? Why would Trump want to take away Narcan? Maddow doesn't say. He's just that horrible, we guess.

The MSM feeds off of its own dishonest reporting, working together to divide the country and make people angry. It's so sick.



For example, The NY Times puts out a headline claiming that Trump is ending funding for Narcan. The details are buried in the article, which few people… pic.twitter.com/Uzpczb5lAf — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 27, 2025

The post continues:

… few people actually read. They see "no more Narcan." The Trump admin has actually said that they want to increase funding for Narcan, as he did his first term. But they also want to replace the Substance Abuse Services Admin with the Admin for a Healthy America. A reorganization. Rachel Maddow tells her millions of viewers that Trump is taking away Narcan. She has Jamie Raskin on later in the show to "confirm." People become outraged. Same cycle, over and over again, for virtually every issue.

People who get all their news from Maddow shouldn't be allowed to vote. Remember that a judge dropped a defamation lawsuit against Maddow, ruling that her show is purely subjective opinion and not news.

From the actual article that Maddow cited the headline of. pic.twitter.com/XlUlpo6SSK — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 27, 2025

A program of block grants "does not appear to have been cut," but "… addiction specialists are worried about the symbolic … implications."

They used to put “spin” on news stories

They used to peddle false narratives

Now it’s straight up lies from the Dems — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) April 27, 2025

Her show on Friday was one of the worst I have ever seen. The most outrageous lies for an hour. Trump is down 70% in his approval ratings. MAGA hates his immigration policies. He's arresting students at random for just attending college.



Millions still watch her. It's so bad. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 27, 2025

Again, the New York Times and Maddow want you to believe that Trump is taking away Narcan. Any reason why he'd do that?

Remember all they do is lie. That's it. — How To Make War (@HowToMakeWar1) April 28, 2025

Sad thing is so many people will believe her lies 🤦‍♀️🤬 — Christina Patterson (@Kirbee09) April 28, 2025

She gets paid $25 million a year for this.

In summary: Rachel Maddow is a pathological liar. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 27, 2025

How is this legal? She has to know she is outright lying! — Victory2024 (@Victory202424) April 27, 2025

As we said above, a judge ruled that her show is simply "opinion" and should not be construed as news.

The question that I have been kicking around is how do we counter this disinformation? The people that need the truth are living in their own bubble. — Janvier (@goodforyoubud) April 27, 2025

That's about 21 percent of Americans.

What Maddow does is criminal. Honestly. — MamaSass (@j5_jazzy) April 27, 2025

She should be shamed into reading a correction on air like "The View's" Sunny Hostin to avoid legal trouble.

***