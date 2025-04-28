Michelle Obama Says President Trump's Deportation Policy Keeps Her Up at Night

It should have been clear to everyone that candidate Donald Trump pledged mass deportations if he were elected, and he was, by a healthy margin. He won every swing state. The people had spoken: they wanted all of the millions of illegals let in by Joe Biden sent home. Democrats, though, obviously don't want anyone deported. They've flown to El Salvador to try to bring an illegal immigrant and "Maryland man" back to the United States from his native country. And they had a fit when the White House posted photos of illegals who'd been arrested on the White House lawn. The photos don't even give names … just a mug shot and the crime, such as murder or fentanyl trafficking.

Advertisement

Michelle Obama says she's so concerned by Trump's deportation policy that it keeps her up at night.

Michelle Obama says Trump’s deportation of illegal migrants keeps her “up at night.”



“There’s so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance that fuels those kind of choices.



I worry for people of color all over this country, and I don’t know that we will have the… pic.twitter.com/wK4KuNUPhm — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 28, 2025

… the advocates to protect everybody. And that … frightens me, it keeps me up at night.”

How about having advocates to protect the American citizens? There certainly aren't among the Democrats or the NGOs they fund.

Michelle Obama expresses fears about Trump’s deportation policy: ‘Keeps me up at night’ https://t.co/t7dK6Ub97K pic.twitter.com/Gvy2dvz6jt — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2025

The New York Post reports:

During a conversation about race and fear, the former first lady acknowledged that she has a pretty protected lifestyle, while fretting that everyday people living outside her bubble might be suffering. “In this current climate, for me it’s what’s happening to immigrants,” Obama, 61, told “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” during a podcast episode that dropped Monday when asked her most “recent test of fear.” … Obama was joined during the interview by her brother, Craig Robinson, who recounted trauma from when a black police officer accused him of stealing a fancy new bike when he was a kid. She drew parallels to his experience and what she believes migrants are enduring in today’s environment. “There’s so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance that fuels those kind of choices,” she bemoaned. “I worry for people of color all over this country, and I don’t know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody. “And that … frightens me, it keeps me up at night,” she added. “How do you how do you feel comfortable going to work, going to school, when you know that there could be people out here judging you and who could upend your life in a second — that’s who I worry for right now.”

We know … illegal aliens. That's who you and every Democrat are worried about — making sure that nothing happens to the 10 million illegals ushered in by the Biden administration. Tren de Aragua members? MS-13 members? Them too.

Remember back when they nicknamed President Obama the Deporter-in-Chief? Hotel security removed a "Deporter-In-Chief" banner hanging from the Hilton where Obama was holding a fundraiser.

She conveniently forgets how many illegals her own spouse deported. And of course puppets listening and applauding her propaganda don’t remember anything aside from the last lie they were told. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) April 28, 2025

Yeah, remember those cages they were holding children in during Trump's first term? Her husband built those.

She is SUCH A FRAUD! My God it's so cringe. — Christopher Little (@32493) April 28, 2025

Did she forget her husband deported 5.3 million people while in office? — Blitz (@BlitzReply) April 28, 2025

She is going to have a lot of sleepless nights. We are only at day 100. 🤣 — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) April 28, 2025

Her husband was the greatest deporter in U.S. presidential history - kicking out 3m+ people in 8yrs. Did THAT keep her up at night? https://t.co/2VNmZWM7JJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 28, 2025

Give us a break. Nothing keeps her up at night.

***