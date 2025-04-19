MSNBC's Katie Phang Fawning Over Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is 'Repulsive and Nauseating'

VIP
Moving Target: Democrats Continue Their Selective Love of Due Process
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 19, 2025
Meme

This is unreal. We continually apologize for the redundancy by saying "Democrats and the media," but this is just ridiculous. "The Katie Phang Show" was canceled by MSNBC in February, effective in April. Phang decided to go out with a bang, bringing back her personal hero, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, whom she had on the show three years prior. As she signed off, Phang thanked Crockett for her "continuing support" for democracy and expressed gratitude for the integrity she brings to Congress. 

If you can stand to watch until the end, you'll see the two women driven to tears over their breakup.

… then showed Crockett a video of herself on the show from three years ago.

"That was you and I three years ago. That was your first time on the Katie Fang Show. This is the second-to-last episode of the show."

"Congresswoman, I wanted to thank you for always getting up early and delivering it, but I also wanna say thank you for your continuing support for democracy. "

Get a room. We've seen cable news "journalists" fawn over Democrats, but this is just ridiculous.

Exactly. This is Exhibit A.

We're not shedding any tears for the loss of Katie Phang's show. But how will MSNBC find an even bigger clown to replace her?

***

Tags: MSNBC JASMINE CROCKETT

