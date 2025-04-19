MSNBC's Katie Phang Fawning Over Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is 'Repulsive and Nauseating'

This is unreal. We continually apologize for the redundancy by saying "Democrats and the media," but this is just ridiculous. "The Katie Phang Show" was canceled by MSNBC in February, effective in April. Phang decided to go out with a bang, bringing back her personal hero, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, whom she had on the show three years prior. As she signed off, Phang thanked Crockett for her "continuing support" for democracy and expressed gratitude for the integrity she brings to Congress.

If you can stand to watch until the end, you'll see the two women driven to tears over their breakup.

JUST IN: Rep. Jasmine Crockett starts crying to the point where she can barely speak during an interview with MSNBC's Katie Phang.



Crockett had finished saying Trump was a bigger "criminal" than MS-13 gang members when Phang thanked her for her "support for Democracy."



Phang… pic.twitter.com/x82JnobQ1X — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 19, 2025

… then showed Crockett a video of herself on the show from three years ago. "That was you and I three years ago. That was your first time on the Katie Fang Show. This is the second-to-last episode of the show." "Congresswoman, I wanted to thank you for always getting up early and delivering it, but I also wanna say thank you for your continuing support for democracy. "

Get a room. We've seen cable news "journalists" fawn over Democrats, but this is just ridiculous.

The sheer clownery on display here is the funniest thing I’ve seen all week🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

If this doesn’t show the bias of the mainstream media towards Democrats…



…then I don’t know what does — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 19, 2025

Exactly. This is Exhibit A.

I need to take a shower after watching this — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 19, 2025

This is repulsive and nauseating. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 19, 2025

This is disgusting. Legacy media employees should be jailed for how they’ve interfered for decades in our constitutional republic. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 19, 2025

She’s such an embarrassment. And gross. 🤮 — Stacey Patriot (@StaceyLee2025) April 19, 2025

She can’t cry….



Those eyelashes are gonna fall off — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) April 19, 2025

These people are so fake it’s disgusting 🤮 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) April 19, 2025

Quite poetic that the whole basis for this segment is that the show is going off the air. And they still don’t get it — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) April 19, 2025

I was wondering when the tears were going to start. 🙄 — Sara Welch (@SaraWel28967384) April 19, 2025

We're not shedding any tears for the loss of Katie Phang's show. But how will MSNBC find an even bigger clown to replace her?

