Poll: One in Five Voters Consider Themselves MAGA

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/Butch Dill

There are your Never Trump Republicans, like Rick Wilson and David French, who are actually Democrats, encouraging voters to vote a straight Democrat ticket. Then there are the "good" Republicans like Mitt Romney — the kind who won't hesitate to reach across the aisle and give the Democrats whatever they want. The Never Trumpers seem to want these RINOs back in office.

Then you have MAGA Republicans, or as President Joe Biden tried to push for a while, "ultra-MAGA" Republicans. These are the Republicans who aren't afraid of winning. They're America-first citizens who want to make America great again, to which Democrats like to argue, "America was never great."

A new poll shows that one in five voters considers themself MAGA. 

The Hill reports on a new poll by NBC News:

More than 70 percent of Republicans surveyed for the poll in March said they consider themselves part of the MAGA movement — up from 55 percent just before the November presidential election that clinched Trump’s return to the White House this year.

About 1 in 5 registered voters across all parties polled in January 2024 identified as MAGA supporters, NBC News reported. That number nearly doubled, to just under 40 percent, in the survey conducted last month.

The shift also was particularly pronounced among college-educated men, from 21 percent last fall to 37 percent in March.

Hill followers are a salty bunch. Most of the comments claim that MAGA is a cult and there is no more Republican Party, only MAGA. It's no wonder that Democrats want the "real" Republican Party to come back and roll over for every issue they want.

