New York Has a Brand: Police Hunt for Man in ‘Vile Subway Attack’...
VIP
A Rose by Any Other Name Is Still Deadly, Disastrous Socialism
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and...
Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until...
MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting...
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee
Was He ALWAYS This Crazy? Watch Tim Walz Smear Elon Musk As 'Greedy'...
Let THIS Sink In: Democrat Senator Van Hollen LIES When He Says Trump...
VOTER FRAUD: Georgia Democrat Says the Quiet Part Out Loud by Calling Proof...
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM...
Judge Allows Trump Administration to Require All Illegals to Register With the Government
DOGE and the IRS Login Button: A Sordid Tale of Government Inefficiency Run...
'Straight to El Salvador!' Scott Jennings Shares HILARIOUS List of Deport-Worthy Offenses...

Rep. Gregario Casar Says Trump MUST End Elon Musk's Reign of Terror in 50 Days

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We've never heard of Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Gregorio Casar, but we're finding out that the great state of Texas sends some real losers to Congress. Even Texas has its blue cities, and the people in those cities will be relieved to know that Elon Musk's "reign of terror" will come to an end on May 30, by law. 

Advertisement

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was supposed to self-destruct anyway, once it had done its job.

POLITICO reported in February:

Musk’s “special government employee” designation as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency means he isn’t subject to the same financial disclosures as full-time government employees. But it also comes with a work limit: 130 days out of a 365-day year.

Because of that time limit, questions have swirled around how long Musk can and will serve at DOGE, which has dramatically reshaped the federal government by firing thousands of government workers and demanding others justify the job performance via email.

But it’s become increasingly clear inside the White House that Musk will blow past the 130-day limit and stay around as long as President Donald Trump lets him.

A group of 77 House Democrats has launched a campaign to force Musk to resign "for the good of the country." They've written a stern letter to the president.

Recommended

Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

What's to stop Trump from immediately rehiring Musk as a special government employee? The House Democrats say Musk cannot return for a year unless he divests from companies like Tesla and SpaceX.

Advertisement

We're not familiar with the law Casar is talking about, but we're not sure if Musk divesting himself of his companies is a requirement for his contract to be renewed. We'll see.

Even if Musk is "fired" on May 30, he will have beaten the IRS in moving its login button on its website by a month.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FIRED HOUSE DEMOCRATS LAW DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)
Sam J.
New York Has a Brand: Police Hunt for Man in ‘Vile Subway Attack’ on Corpse
Brett T.
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee
Brett T.
DOGE and the IRS Login Button: A Sordid Tale of Government Inefficiency Run Amok
Grateful Calvin
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement