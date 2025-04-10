Rep. Gregario Casar Says Trump MUST End Elon Musk's Reign of Terror in 50 Days

We've never heard of Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Gregorio Casar, but we're finding out that the great state of Texas sends some real losers to Congress. Even Texas has its blue cities, and the people in those cities will be relieved to know that Elon Musk's "reign of terror" will come to an end on May 30, by law.

CONGRESSMAN GREGORIO CASAR (D-TX): "Here's the big news that people across the country haven't heard, but need to know. 50 days from today? Donald Trump MUST, by LAW, fire @ElonMusk." pic.twitter.com/MJj8UCl59V — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 10, 2025

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was supposed to self-destruct anyway, once it had done its job.

POLITICO reported in February:

Musk’s “special government employee” designation as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency means he isn’t subject to the same financial disclosures as full-time government employees. But it also comes with a work limit: 130 days out of a 365-day year. Because of that time limit, questions have swirled around how long Musk can and will serve at DOGE, which has dramatically reshaped the federal government by firing thousands of government workers and demanding others justify the job performance via email. But it’s become increasingly clear inside the White House that Musk will blow past the 130-day limit and stay around as long as President Donald Trump lets him.

A group of 77 House Democrats has launched a campaign to force Musk to resign "for the good of the country." They've written a stern letter to the president.

What's to stop Trump from immediately rehiring Musk as a special government employee? The House Democrats say Musk cannot return for a year unless he divests from companies like Tesla and SpaceX.

Not gonna happen. — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) April 10, 2025

He doesn't need to fire him. It's an agreed upon time limit of 130 days. Drama queen — Suzette Pare (@PareSuzette) April 10, 2025

Note to @RepCasar 50 days from now when Elon leaves, @DOGE will still be working for AMERICA. Suck it up buttercup — MICHAEL Murdock 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@docmurdock) April 10, 2025

The so-called 'firing' will be the next narrative. — Acta Non Verba (@1Acta_non_verba) April 10, 2025

Even if this is true: So?

He’s hired an entire army of civilians to do the same work he’s doing. DOGE doesn’t end when Elon leaves. — Kirsten 🇺🇸🙏🏻🌻 (@KursedIn) April 10, 2025

Or Elon can just step down. Why so dramatic? — I See Stupid People (@FoundTheStupid) April 10, 2025

Elon doesn’t get paid $8 million he does it for free — Smitty (@Tsmittylinks) April 10, 2025

Or shift him to a different job. But who honestly thinks that this is some bombshell? — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) April 10, 2025

Pendejo. Trump and Musk have been completely cognizant of the 130-day rule since Day 1. — Marianna Kat (@kat_marianna) April 10, 2025

These "protests" against Elon and DOGE make you wonder how much grift the congressman is trying to cover up. — Lady Yarrow (@LadyYarrow) April 10, 2025

We're not familiar with the law Casar is talking about, but we're not sure if Musk divesting himself of his companies is a requirement for his contract to be renewed. We'll see.

Even if Musk is "fired" on May 30, he will have beaten the IRS in moving its login button on its website by a month.

***