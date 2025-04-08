President Trump Takes a Swipe at Joe Biden While Praising 'Beautiful, Clean Coal'

President Donald Trump signed an "Unleashing American Energy" executive order at the White House on Tuesday. Fox 5 News in Washington, D.C. reports:

According to two senior White House officials, Trump will use his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising U.S. power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the issue before the president’s announcement. Trump, a Republican, has long promised to boost what he calls “beautiful” coal to fire power plants and for other uses, but the industry has been in decline for decades.

Advertisement

Trump took a swipe at Joe Biden during his comments about "beautiful clean coal" and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Green New Scam."

President Trump just SCORCHED Joe Biden for trying to abolish the American coal industry:



“Biden tried to abolish the American coal industry…while he was awake…which wasn’t much”

pic.twitter.com/9hCRmleIw6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2025

Trump’s right here. Biden’s anti-coal stance is damaging to workers who depend on it. The push to eliminate it doesn’t seem like a solution, just a way to score points with a certain crowd. People in coal states need jobs, not more talk. — Juliet Ashford (@QueenJuliet_xo) April 8, 2025

I voted for this🫡™️ — Taxman™️ (@TaxmanTm) April 8, 2025

Just when I thought I couldn't like the man more. He goes and does something like this. — liberal puppet master (@idonthaveshoeso) April 8, 2025

Biden didn't even know that he was president 😂 — Marcus (@Novajmorea) April 8, 2025

The Associated Press reports:

According to two senior White House officials, Trump will use his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising U.S. power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue before the president’s announcement. Trump, a Republican, has long promised to boost what he calls “beautiful, clean” coal to fire power plants and for other uses, but the industry has been in decline for decades.

Maybe some of those laid-off federal bureaucrats can learn to mine coal.

***