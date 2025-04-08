President Trump Takes a Swipe at Joe Biden While Praising 'Beautiful, Clean Coal'

Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on...
Brett T. | 5:15 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Dake Kang, File

President Donald Trump signed an "Unleashing American Energy" executive order at the White House on Tuesday. Fox 5 News in Washington, D.C. reports:

According to two senior White House officials, Trump will use his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising U.S. power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the issue before the president’s announcement.

Trump, a Republican, has long promised to boost what he calls “beautiful” coal to fire power plants and for other uses, but the industry has been in decline for decades.

Trump took a swipe at Joe Biden during his comments about "beautiful clean coal" and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Green New Scam."

The Associated Press reports:

According to two senior White House officials, Trump will use his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising U.S. power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue before the president's announcement.

Trump, a Republican, has long promised to boost what he calls "beautiful, clean" coal to fire power plants and for other uses, but the industry has been in decline for decades.

Trump, a Republican, has long promised to boost what he calls “beautiful, clean” coal to fire power plants and for other uses, but the industry has been in decline for decades.

Maybe some of those laid-off federal bureaucrats can learn to mine coal.

