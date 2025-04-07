Appeals Court Rules in Favor of DOGE Accessing 'Sensitive Information'

Anti-Science Worm John Oliver Takes the Time to Mansplain That Women's Sports Aren't...
Brett T. | 4:45 PM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This is ironic, two days after the coast-to-coast "Hands Off!" protests across the country. Democrats have been crying for a while now about Elon Musk and his DOGE gangsters sneaking into Social Security systems and pulling up all your personal, sensitive information — the same information that thousands of federal workers have access to (or had, before they were sent packing). Sensitive information, like President Donald Trump's tax returns, leaked to the media?

Remember the Democrats moving their little podium all around Washington, D.C., protesting DOGE at every federal agency they entered? Well, it's back to hands-on, as an appeals judge has ruled in favor of DOGE.

U.S News and World Report writes:

An appeals court on Monday cleared the way for billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to once again access people’s private data at three federal agencies, a win for the Trump administration as the underlying lawsuit plays out.

In a split ruling, the three-judge panel blocked a lower court decision that halted DOGE access at the Education Department, the Treasury Department and the Office of Personnel Management. U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman issued a preliminary injunction last month in federal court in Baltimore, saying the government failed to adequately explain why DOGE needed the information to perform its job duties.

Led by the American Federation of Teachers, the plaintiffs allege the Trump administration violated federal privacy laws when it gave DOGE access to systems with personal information on tens of millions of Americans without their consent, including people’s income and asset information, Social Security numbers, birth dates, home addresses and marital and citizenship status.

The Trump administration says DOGE is targeting waste across the federal government by addressing alleged fraud and upgrading technology.

Personal information like Social Security numbers, which we've learned are shared among a number of people, mainly illegal immigrants? And if the birth dates were left blank, they defaulted to a date making it look like a lot of 150-year-olds were receiving Social Security benefits.

The best part is it's a defeat for the American Federation of Teachers.

We'll have to do a wellness check on Randi Weingarten and see how she's doing after this ruling. What is it that unions don't want DOGE to find?

