Sen. Cory Booker Explains His Training Regimen to Avoid Bathroom Breaks

As everyone knows by now, Sen. Corey Booker held a floor speech for a record 24 hours and 19 minutes. It wasn't technically a filibuster because there was no legislation he was trying to stall. Most people ignored it; nobody stayed for the full 24 hours to hear Spartacus rant.

One reporter thought to ask Booker how he managed to go 24 hours without any bathroom breaks. Booker gave up his training regimen:

Sen. Booker, when asked if he had to use the bathroom at all during his 25-hour speech: “I really spent time dehydrating myself beforehand so I did not have to go to the bathroom… I think I stopped eating on Friday, and then to stop drinking the night before I started on… pic.twitter.com/vmdizd7Bv9 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 2, 2025

What a hero. "I really spent time dehydrating myself."

It's telling that journalists are more interested in how he managed to go without peeing than they are with anything he said.

