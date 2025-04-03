Charlamagne tha Clod: Radio Host Defends Jasmine Crockett Making Fun of Texas Gov’s...
VIP
Georgia Dems Stage Walkout Because They Want Taxpayers to Cover Sex Changes for...
Frank Luntz is Flipping His Wig Over Dem Cory Booker’s 25-Hour ‘History Changing’...
Targeted Tesla Owner Seeks Whopping $1 Million in Lawsuit Against Man Who Allegedly...
Skin Over Skills: Jasmine Crockett Landed a Public Defender Job by Pushing that...
WATCH: John Boyega Trashes Star Wars Fans
VIP
NPR Interviews ‘Fascism Expert’ Fleeing to Canada Over Trump and DEI
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Legal Aid to Migrant ‘Children’
CNN Scare Quotes: Elon Musk Shocked by Hatred ‘From the Left’
Here Are the Number of Illegals Released Into the US During Biden's First...
Trans Woman Inducted Into National 'Women’s' Hall of Fame
Boston DA Considering Contempt of Court Charges Against ICE Agent Doing His Job
NYT: Anthony Fauci’s Wife Fired From NIH
‘Show Up for Work’: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Proxy Voting Unconstitutional

Sen. Cory Booker Explains His Training Regimen to Avoid Bathroom Breaks

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on April 03, 2025
ImgFlip

As everyone knows by now, Sen. Corey Booker held a floor speech for a record 24 hours and 19 minutes. It wasn't technically a filibuster because there was no legislation he was trying to stall. Most people ignored it; nobody stayed for the full 24 hours to hear Spartacus rant.

Advertisement

One reporter thought to ask Booker how he managed to go 24 hours without any bathroom breaks. Booker gave up his training regimen:

What a hero. "I really spent time dehydrating myself."

Recommended

WATCH: John Boyega Trashes Star Wars Fans
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

For a pat on the back from the Democrats.

It's telling that journalists are more interested in how he managed to go without peeing than they are with anything he said.

***

Tags: CORY BOOKER FILIBUSTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: John Boyega Trashes Star Wars Fans
Aaron Walker
Frank Luntz is Flipping His Wig Over Dem Cory Booker’s 25-Hour ‘History Changing’ Senate Speech
Warren Squire
RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story
Amy Curtis
Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
Targeted Tesla Owner Seeks Whopping $1 Million in Lawsuit Against Man Who Allegedly Keyed His Vehicle
Warren Squire
Skin Over Skills: Jasmine Crockett Landed a Public Defender Job by Pushing that She Was Black
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: John Boyega Trashes Star Wars Fans Aaron Walker
Advertisement