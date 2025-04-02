Congresswoman Brings Infant to Work to Tell Speaker Mike Johnson Not to Mess With Moms

There's a new argument going on in Congress, and it's not about legislation or Democrats vs. Republicans. It's about COVID-era proxy voting, or letting members of Congress delegate their voting duty so they can "work from home." Current rules require members of Congress to show up in person to vote. But Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, of whom we were a big fan until she threw up a red flag in joining with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on a bill to cap credit card interest rates, has left the Freedom Caucus over proxy voting. She believes mothers of newborns should be able to vote remotely.

Opposition to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's (R-Fla.) efforts to allow chamber members who are new parents to vote by proxy has led to her resignation from the House Freedom Caucus. pic.twitter.com/icEseR0fiR — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 2, 2025

This has led to a block of all House votes for the remainder of this week:

🚨 A handful of Republicans just BLOCKED ALL remaining House votes this week



Why? Because they want to force the ability of some members to vote from home



REMINDER TO CONGRESS: THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU. You work for the American people.



If you can’t do the job, RESIGN.



Rogue… https://t.co/jWTSxA8Ek7 pic.twitter.com/llhS5YBIgB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 1, 2025

… Rogue activist judges now have yet ANOTHER week of free range, and the American people lose. Great going, guys!

Proxy voting is becoming a major issue and a split opinion. The fight led to a stunt by Rep. Brittany Petersen, who brought her baby with her to work and "showed Speaker Johnson why you don't mess with moms."

Today, my son Sam and I showed Speaker Johnson why you don't mess with moms. Thanks to overwhelming bipartisan support, we stopped the Speaker’s attempt to kill our resolution to allow new parents in Congress to vote remotely. This is a major step forward in our fight to remove barriers that make it difficult for new parents to serve in Congress, and I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made. Thank you to everyone who stood with us today. — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) Apr 1, 2025

… remove barriers that make it difficult for new parents to serve in Congress, and I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made. Thank you to everyone who stood with us today.

She wasn't done yet, though.

I just finished speaking on the House floor with Sam to ask my colleagues to continue to stand with us and vote no on Speaker Johnson’s attempt to block our bipartisan resolution that would allow new parents to vote remotely. What Speaker Johnson is pushing today is anti-woman. It is anti-parent. And it is anti-family. I thank my colleagues who have stood with us and ask for their support again today. https://x.com/RepPettersen/status/1907118531336130737/photo/1 — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) Apr 1, 2025

Leadership said they will not consider at all allowing female members to vote when recovering from child birth. Period. Not now. Not ever. This is wrong. — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) April 1, 2025

Not everyone is so supportive, though.

Proxy voting? No.



Voting members of Congress need to be there in person. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 1, 2025

You have lost your way. This proxy voting may be extremely important to you, but it’s not the priority of President Trump or the voters who got the majority in Congress and the It’s not about YOU, it’s about saving the country. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 2, 2025

You get paid to be there. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) April 1, 2025

Find a babysitter, maybe?

No it’s not wrong. Representing the people of these United States has to be the top priority.



I have no problem with maternity leave in general, but not for that job. We voted for people who will represent us every day. It’s too important to not be there. — WokeGPT (@bravenstunning) April 1, 2025

Not only did you sign up for this job, you spent a great deal of money to be elected. You can give the baby to a nanny or aide while you vote; this is one of the many trade-offs of being a working mom, but you made the choice.



The women who clean the Capitol building don't get… https://t.co/xI3yFvaPBF — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) April 1, 2025

… to work from home or bring their babies to work.

Here's Dr. Carol M. Swain, from whom former Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized.

I can’t support this proposal. It opens the door for all kinds of abuses down the road. Proxy voting should not be allowed or encouraged. #Congress https://t.co/3DgQnmT1OD — Carol Swain Enterprises, LLC (@carolmswain) April 1, 2025

Here's a powerful testimony that shows it's not just about moms, but dads too.

When my baby sister was born with two holes in her heart and needed a very risky surgery, my father, @SecDuffy, knew he needed be at home with his newborn daughter, my mother, and my eight siblings. So my dad resigned. What he did not do was demand an unconstitutional exception… pic.twitter.com/TFtLKFWeYq — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) April 2, 2025

… that would allow him to vote remotely. He viewed his job in Congress as a responsibility and a privilege, not an entitlement. If you are unable to fulfill the duties required of a member of Congress because you are a parent of a small child, feel free to resign. Many have before.

Why is this what you're choosing to focus on right now now?



This isn't even in the top 500 of things that voters care about. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) April 1, 2025

They're making it an issue. But is it a slippery slope?

Today it’s proxy voting for “new mothers”



Tomorrow it’s proxy voting for brain dead members of Congress who spend months in memory care facilities.



Don’t fall for it. pic.twitter.com/TyVf9DcwcF — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 2, 2025





