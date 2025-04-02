‘Show Up for Work’: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Proxy Voting Unconstitutional
Showing Them 'Adolescence' Will Fix This! BBC Locks Replies on Post About Six...
Female Fencer Expelled From College Tournament for Refusing to Compete Against Biological...
RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story
VIP
A Conspiracy of Dunces
Innocent California Walgreens Employee Is the Latest Victim of Left's Violent Rhetoric
Masks Dropped: DNC, Schumer, Jeffries Sue Trump Over EO That Prevents Non-Citizens From...
'This Scoop Is GARBAGE:' Karoline Leavitt SHUTS DOWN Rumors Musk Is Getting Out...
Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste...
British Schools to Show Netflix's 'Adolescence' to Gaslight Population About Who Commits V...
WATCH: Scott Walker EMBARRASSES CNN's Abby Phillip As She Repeatedly Lies About Social...
Quotes From Ex WH Chief of Staff In Book About Biden Sound WAY...
They've Got Him Now! Almost 2,000 Scientists Sign Petition to Stop Trump's 'Assault'...
The Student Loan Forgiveness Grift Is Back Like a Bad Burrito As CNBC...

Congresswoman Brings Infant to Work to Tell Speaker Mike Johnson Not to Mess With Moms

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 02, 2025
Twitchy

There's a new argument going on in Congress, and it's not about legislation or Democrats vs. Republicans. It's about COVID-era proxy voting, or letting members of Congress delegate their voting duty so they can "work from home." Current rules require members of Congress to show up in person to vote. But Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, of whom we were a big fan until she threw up a red flag in joining with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on a bill to cap credit card interest rates, has left the Freedom Caucus over proxy voting. She believes mothers of newborns should be able to vote remotely.

Advertisement

This has led to a block of all House votes for the remainder of this week:

… Rogue activist judges now have yet ANOTHER week of free range, and the American people lose.

Great going, guys!

Proxy voting is becoming a major issue and a split opinion. The fight led to a stunt by Rep. Brittany Petersen, who brought her baby with her to work and "showed Speaker Johnson why you don't mess with moms."

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
Advertisement

… remove barriers that make it difficult for new parents to serve in Congress, and I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made. Thank you to everyone who stood with us today.

She wasn't done yet, though.

Not everyone is so supportive, though. 

Find a babysitter, maybe?

Advertisement

… to work from home or bring their babies to work.

Here's Dr. Carol M. Swain, from whom former Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized.

Here's a powerful testimony that shows it's not just about moms, but dads too.

Advertisement

… that would allow him to vote remotely. He viewed his job in Congress as a responsibility and a privilege, not an entitlement. 

If you are unable to fulfill the duties required of a member of Congress because you are a parent of a small child, feel free to resign. Many have before.

They're making it an issue. But is it a slippery slope?


***

Tags: CONGRESS VOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
Female Fencer Expelled From College Tournament for Refusing to Compete Against Biological Male
Amy
RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story
Amy Curtis
Showing Them 'Adolescence' Will Fix This! BBC Locks Replies on Post About Six 'Boys' Arrested for Assault
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Scott Walker EMBARRASSES CNN's Abby Phillip As She Repeatedly Lies About Social Security
Amy Curtis
'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her Speak
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud Doug P.
Advertisement