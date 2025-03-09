Kamala Harris Magically Knows What a Woman Is As She Celebrates International Women's...
Credit Check: Reps. AOC and Anna Paulina Luna Team Up on Misguided Idea to Cap Credit Card Interest Rates

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 09, 2025
AngieArtist

They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions, which is never more true than when the government passes legislation to 'help' people.

Take the 'Affordable Care Act' for example. It was supposed to lower healthcare costs while providing more people with health insurance. Now, rates have skyrocketed, and while people have insurance -- because the government made it illegal not to have insurance -- they still can't afford healthcare.

This is another example of how the government tries to solve a problem with a 'solution' that will only make things worse:

This is a terrible idea. This will exclude those with no or poor credit from the credit market, impact businesses who rely on consumer credit, and drive financially struggling working-class Americans into the arms of other, actually predatory lenders.

Because that would make sense.

They did something similar with home loans and crashed the market in 2008.

And then the government will come along to 'fix' that problem, too.

Most of these people don't have the capital to get a secured credit card, anyway. So it makes things that much worse.

The repercussions will be long-lasting and widespread.

Yes. Wave goodbye to credit cards for lower-income Americans.

Excellent questions.

Higher interest rates is how lenders mitigate the risk of extending credit to those with poor credit histories. This will spell disaster.

This is so perfect.

