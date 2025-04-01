SELF-INFLICTED: Newsom Blamed 'Price Gouging' for CA's High Gas Prices, but HIS POLICIES...
Rep. Jim Banks Calls Terminated HHS Worker a 'Clown' Who Deserved to Lose His Job

Brett T. | 4:15 PM on April 01, 2025
Twitter

This is the perfect comment just before an elevator door closes. You know the people who were following Rep. Jim Banks think he's "in big trouble" because the woman says, "OK, sir, you shouldn't have said that … [on camera]."

Actually, we're glad he said it, and we got a lot of amusement from it. Banks was being followed by a former HHS worker who says he was "illegally" fired on February 14, and wanted to know what Banks was going to do to ensure people were still getting their social service programs. For his part, Banks told him he deserved to be fired because "you sound like a clown."

Marissa D. Barrera, who posted the clip, is very busy responding to each and every single person who replies. She obviously seems like she's got some dynamite here.

We'd like to hear more details about how his firing was illegal and how many disabled people aren't getting social services as a result of his being cut in particular.

He was probably the assistant to the deputy secretary of the DEI department.

As we said, we'd need a lot more context about how he was illegally fired. Why is he harassing senators in the Capitol? He should be out pounding the pavement with his impressive resume. It's April 1 … get a job.

