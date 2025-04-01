Rep. Jim Banks Calls Terminated HHS Worker a 'Clown' Who Deserved to Lose His Job

This is the perfect comment just before an elevator door closes. You know the people who were following Rep. Jim Banks think he's "in big trouble" because the woman says, "OK, sir, you shouldn't have said that … [on camera]."

Actually, we're glad he said it, and we got a lot of amusement from it. Banks was being followed by a former HHS worker who says he was "illegally" fired on February 14, and wanted to know what Banks was going to do to ensure people were still getting their social service programs. For his part, Banks told him he deserved to be fired because "you sound like a clown."

‼️YO. Senator Jim Banks just called a wrongfully terminated HHS worker a “clown” and said he “deserved” to lose his job. Seriously?!?



That is not how U.S. Senators should talk to civil servants. That is egregious.🤡 pic.twitter.com/acuRNXh1l0 — Marissa D. Barrera (@mdb2) April 1, 2025

Marissa D. Barrera, who posted the clip, is very busy responding to each and every single person who replies. She obviously seems like she's got some dynamite here.

I'm sorry but that was delicious — LittleOne 🐊 (@RealLittleOne) April 1, 2025

Oh no! I don’t want to FIGHT fight, Senator! Let’s give it up for the civil servant heroes petitioning Congress for their jobs back. That’s a fundamentally American activity, IMO. ❤️🇺🇸🎉



Love y’all! Stay safe out there and remember - solidarity forever.✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/whB13sFtIn — Marissa D. Barrera (@mdb2) April 1, 2025

*Former civil servants — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 1, 2025

You are right...he should have said



"Learn to Code" — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) April 1, 2025

He is 100% correct! Truth hurts the unintelligent. — Al (@Al1492) April 1, 2025

"Ok sir, you shouldn't have said that on camera." pic.twitter.com/MXSPYvD8Do — MirCat (@TRMirCat) April 1, 2025

These former civil servants deserve neither recognition nor commendation. — MJ Sanfilippo (@MikeySansLOL) April 1, 2025

This is so amazing.



And if you're recording videos yelling at senators then yes, you are a clown. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 1, 2025

We'd like to hear more details about how his firing was illegal and how many disabled people aren't getting social services as a result of his being cut in particular.

The best part is you’re the one who posted the video of you looking like a clown 😂 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 1, 2025

Banks just earned a donation to his re-election campaign. Hero! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) April 1, 2025

Federal taxpayer-paid grifter loses their job and I'm supposed to feel bad why exactly? — Ollie Mathews (@OllieMathews14) April 1, 2025

This is precisely what I voted for. — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) April 1, 2025

No one is “fired” illegally. He sounds like he deserved it — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) April 1, 2025

He was probably the assistant to the deputy secretary of the DEI department.

We all thought it was witty and on point. — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) April 1, 2025

Go @Jim_Banks calling it like we see it. Put these governor welfare jokes in line — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) April 1, 2025

Truth hurts. If he were doing his job he’d still be employed — Toni ✝️🇺🇸⭐️ (@Hubbs216) April 1, 2025

As we said, we'd need a lot more context about how he was illegally fired. Why is he harassing senators in the Capitol? He should be out pounding the pavement with his impressive resume. It's April 1 … get a job.

