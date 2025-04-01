As this editor reported Monday, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer was holding a roundtable with the creators of the Netflix drama "Adolescence." This editor hasn't watched it, but it's apparently had a profound effect on Starmer. The pitch, according to IMDb.com is:

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking what really happened.

From what this editor gathered from the replies, the kid was guilty, and the show was apparently based on a true story, but race-swapped.

"Adolescence" has opened Starmer's eyes to the real danger of knife crime in the U.K. — young boys who are being pulled into "a whirlpool of hatred and misogyny." And he wants young school children to see the show as well:

Now streaming: @NetflixUK's Adolescence for free in secondary schools across the UK. pic.twitter.com/RxwjKTkDjq — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 31, 2025

Two months ago, you rejected a national inquiry into child rape gangs that has destroyed the lives of hundreds of thousands of English girls because perpetrators weren't white.



Today, you are showing a fictional villain in every school because the perpetrator is a white boy. — Jonathan Wong (@WGthink) April 1, 2025

Anyway, here's Starmer holding forth about the crime problem in Britain:

PM Starmer blames vioIent crime in the UK on "young boys being dragged into hatred, into misogyny" pic.twitter.com/s8nZSA6bUV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2025

The only answer is more censorship.

If he wants to protect English girls, then he should shut the border.



White working class boys aren’t the threat, it’s Muslim rape gangs. — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) April 1, 2025

Telling boys they are problematic might have a little to do with things too. — Joey Prather (@pratjoey) April 1, 2025

This lunatic gets nothing right. He is destroying the UK on purpose. He will end a great nation. — Down South Patriot (@kneis816) April 1, 2025

Yeah, but please explain very carefully who is doing the dragging and what country did they come from. — Haolebones (@TheHaoleBones) April 1, 2025

Couldn't be the influx of migrants or the liberal leadership. — StaupLion (@St0pLi0n) April 1, 2025

They may actually believe this garbage don’t they? There’s no way they are this out of touch with the violent consequences that massive migration is doing to the islands. — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) April 1, 2025

The UK is run by male feminists.



It's no wonder why they have the problems they have. — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) April 1, 2025

It's wild how they always have to blame some abstract thing that can't really be held accountable ever — Æthelwulf (@iamaethelwulf) April 1, 2025

Heck, just arrest all British boys now and get it over with... — Tim Conrad (@TimConradB623) April 1, 2025

Starmer asks ChatGPT the same question every day: "What can I do or say today to provoke such anger in white Britons that they will rise up, allowing me to destroy them all without remorse?" — Jumper444 (@couldbehere) April 1, 2025

Wow, nailed it. I’m sure boys will have less resentment once they are sat down in a room full of women telling them they are the cause of everything wrong in the world. — EMAC (@emac_rex) April 1, 2025

No, it’s young men without purpose living in a society that hates them. — ShitpostSophi (@ShitpostSophi) April 1, 2025

Who exactly is dragging these young boys into hatred and chaos? And why is Starmer hyping up a Netflix drama so much? Is "Adolescence" the 2025 version of "An Inconvenient Truth," where school kids were made to watch it?

