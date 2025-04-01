BREAKING: Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida's 6th Congressional District
WHOOPS: NW Community Bail Fund Helped Free Hate Crime Suspect Who Then Attacked...
Gavin Newsom Woke Up to the Trump Administration Cruelly Freezing CA's Title X...
Politico's Framing of Bondi Seeking Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione Is EXACTLY What...
WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy
'McCarthyism' Is the New 'Hitler': Sen. Markey Goes on CNN to Whine About...
Judge Blocks CIA and Office of DNI From Firing Employees Who Worked on...
Canadian Politicians Can Complain About Trump All They Want, but Look at What...
Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger Team Up to Prove the FBI Interfered In...
SELF-INFLICTED: Newsom Blamed 'Price Gouging' for CA's High Gas Prices, but HIS POLICIES...
WATCH: Rep. Jamie Raskin Puts Americans LAST, Demands the Return of Violent Illegal...
Rep. Jim Banks Calls Terminated HHS Worker a 'Clown' Who Deserved to Lose...
CBS News Blows Last Shred of Credibility With Report on Ridiculously False Mass...
Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a...

Keir Starmer Concerned About Young Boys Being Pulled Into a Whirlpool of Hatred and Misogyny

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on April 01, 2025
Sky News

As this editor reported Monday, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer was holding a roundtable with the creators of the Netflix drama "Adolescence." This editor hasn't watched it, but it's apparently had a profound effect on Starmer. The pitch, according to IMDb.com is:

Advertisement

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking what really happened.

From what this editor gathered from the replies, the kid was guilty, and the show was apparently based on a true story, but race-swapped.

"Adolescence" has opened Starmer's eyes to the real danger of knife crime in the U.K. — young boys who are being pulled into "a whirlpool of hatred and misogyny." And he wants young school children to see the show as well:

Anyway, here's Starmer holding forth about the crime problem in Britain:

Recommended

WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy
Twitchy Staff
Advertisement

The only answer is more censorship.

Advertisement

Who exactly is dragging these young boys into hatred and chaos? And why is Starmer hyping up a Netflix drama so much? Is "Adolescence" the 2025 version of "An Inconvenient Truth," where school kids were made to watch it?

***

Tags: BOYS MISOGYNY NETFLIX UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy
Twitchy Staff
Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger Team Up to Prove the FBI Interfered In the 2020 Election
Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom Woke Up to the Trump Administration Cruelly Freezing CA's Title X Funding
Brett T.
Politico's Framing of Bondi Seeking Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione Is EXACTLY What We Expected
Grateful Calvin
BREAKING: Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida's 6th Congressional District
Warren Squire
WHOOPS: NW Community Bail Fund Helped Free Hate Crime Suspect Who Then Attacked a Trans Female
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy Twitchy Staff
Advertisement