Gavin Newsom Woke Up to the Trump Administration Cruelly Freezing CA's Title X Funding

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

We're not going to bother calling him "governor" anymore because he's become more of a podcaster. Gavin Newsom had a rude awakening this morning … he woke up to find that the Trump administration had frozen funding for reproductive care like birth control, cancer screenings, and STD testing. We wonder if he's leaving anything out. 

Advertisement

"This is just plain cruel," he concludes.

Let's check with Reuters to see why Newsom is so upset:

Reproductive health provider Planned Parenthood said on Monday the Trump administration would cut federal family planning funding as of Tuesday, affecting birth control, cancer screenings and other services for low-income people.

Planned Parenthood said that nine of its affiliates received notice that funding would be withheld under a program known as Title X, which has supported healthcare services for the poor since 1970. The Wall Street Journal reported last week the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) planned an immediate freeze of $27.5 million in family planning grants for groups including Planned Parenthood.

… 

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, predicted that cancers would go undetected, access to birth control would be severely reduced, and sexually-transmitted infections would increase as a result.

"President Trump and Elon Musk are pushing their dangerous political agenda, stripping health care access from people nationwide, and not giving a second thought to the devastation they will cause," McGill Johnson said in a statement.

Advertisement

Again, are they leaving something out? "Federal family planning funding."

Planned Parenthood gets more than half a billion dollars in federal funding each year.

We keep hearing that California is the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Californians apparently love paying taxes. They keep voting for it.

Advertisement

We'll bet he'll do a raging podcast about this.

***

Tags: ABORTION GAVIN NEWSOM PLANNED PARENTHOOD

