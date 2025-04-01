Gavin Newsom Woke Up to the Trump Administration Cruelly Freezing CA's Title X Funding

We're not going to bother calling him "governor" anymore because he's become more of a podcaster. Gavin Newsom had a rude awakening this morning … he woke up to find that the Trump administration had frozen funding for reproductive care like birth control, cancer screenings, and STD testing. We wonder if he's leaving anything out.

Advertisement

Woke up this morning to the Trump Administration freezing ALL of CA’s Title X funding.



Title X provides basic reproductive care like:

- birth control

- cancer screenings

- STD testing



It’s a Republican founded program — Richard Nixon of all people established it in 1970.



This… pic.twitter.com/6BKGIfKV4K — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2025

"This is just plain cruel," he concludes.

Let's check with Reuters to see why Newsom is so upset:

Reproductive health provider Planned Parenthood said on Monday the Trump administration would cut federal family planning funding as of Tuesday, affecting birth control, cancer screenings and other services for low-income people. Planned Parenthood said that nine of its affiliates received notice that funding would be withheld under a program known as Title X, which has supported healthcare services for the poor since 1970. The Wall Street Journal reported last week the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) planned an immediate freeze of $27.5 million in family planning grants for groups including Planned Parenthood. … Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, predicted that cancers would go undetected, access to birth control would be severely reduced, and sexually-transmitted infections would increase as a result. "President Trump and Elon Musk are pushing their dangerous political agenda, stripping health care access from people nationwide, and not giving a second thought to the devastation they will cause," McGill Johnson said in a statement.

Again, are they leaving something out? "Federal family planning funding."

And — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) April 1, 2025

Planned Parenthood gets more than half a billion dollars in federal funding each year.

THIS IS WHAT I VOTED FOR — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 1, 2025

Looks like the billions you spent on illegals and the 25 million for an anti-Trump committee would have come in pretty handy right now dumbass.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 1, 2025

Simple. Divert $$ away from the nearly $10 billion you're using to provide illegal aliens medical care. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 1, 2025

With a very large economy, I’m sure you can legislate something. — Kristopher (@topher_wil) April 1, 2025

We keep hearing that California is the fifth-largest economy in the world.

It's not your money. — Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) April 1, 2025

Cry harder — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) April 1, 2025

California taxpayers can pay for it themselves without the federal government. — FreedomForAll (@youngkicker) April 1, 2025

Californians apparently love paying taxes. They keep voting for it.

I wonder why he did that — Bradley Fink (@MrBradleyFink) April 1, 2025

Advertisement

So Dems in your state transformed the funding into trans and DEI policy initiatives and now it’s getting defunded right? Dems have come a long way since Richard Nixon. The Dems of his day wouldn’t recognize the party in its current iteration — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) April 1, 2025

We'll bet he'll do a raging podcast about this.

***