WATCH LIVE Election Results for Wisconsin and Florida From Twitchy

Decision Desk HQ Projects Susan Crawford to Win Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat

Brett T. | 10:20 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Andy Manis

Well, this sucks.

As we've warned over the past several days, this likely leads to the Republicans losing two seats in the House to gerrymandering, making Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Speaker of the House.


A lot of people are laughing at Elon Musk, who had campaigned hard for Brad Schimel. We'll skip those replies for now — we're too depressed.

***

