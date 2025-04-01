Decision Desk HQ Projects Susan Crawford to Win Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat

Well, this sucks.

Decision Desk HQ projects Susan Crawford wins election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.#DecisionMade: 9:41 PM EDT



Results: https://t.co/xANhmetrz1 pic.twitter.com/jATzSTGp0m — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 2, 2025

As we've warned over the past several days, this likely leads to the Republicans losing two seats in the House to gerrymandering, making Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Speaker of the House.

We will be ok. Won't be easy but we will keep getting it done. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 2, 2025

Soros wins again. Bought and paid for. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 2, 2025

Wisconsin voters appear to have chosen the pro-choice liberal judge. I would guess that the abortion issue was more important to the voters who turned out than the issue on which Republicans were focused in their messaging -- namely, stopping partisan gerrymandering. Too abstract — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 2, 2025

You’re screwed Wisconsin. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 2, 2025





A lot of people are laughing at Elon Musk, who had campaigned hard for Brad Schimel. We'll skip those replies for now — we're too depressed.

