Claire McCaskill Says Pete Hegseth is Embarrassing and the Troops Know It

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Why does MSNBC think that anyone cares about what Claire McCaskill thinks? There seems to be a direct pipeline from political defeat to cable news pundit … if you're a Democrat.

This time, McCaskill was stuck on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who "thinks it's OK to lie." No, it's OK to lie about Hegseth, call him a white supremacist because of his tattoos, and an alcoholic who swigs bourbon while giving a speech in Europe.

According to McCaskill, Hegseth is "embarrassing" and "there is not a man or woman in the military that is not aware that Pete Hegseth is willing to lie!"

Yeah, it looks like the troops have lost all respect for Hegseth.

It looks like the troops are all embarrassed to be seen applauding and shaking hands with Hegseth. Where would McCaskill have to go to get this kind of reception?

***

Tags: CLAIRE MCCASKILL LIAR MSNBC PETE HEGSETH

