Claire McCaskill Says Pete Hegseth is Embarrassing and the Troops Know It

Why does MSNBC think that anyone cares about what Claire McCaskill thinks? There seems to be a direct pipeline from political defeat to cable news pundit … if you're a Democrat.

Advertisement

This time, McCaskill was stuck on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who "thinks it's OK to lie." No, it's OK to lie about Hegseth, call him a white supremacist because of his tattoos, and an alcoholic who swigs bourbon while giving a speech in Europe.

According to McCaskill, Hegseth is "embarrassing" and "there is not a man or woman in the military that is not aware that Pete Hegseth is willing to lie!"

Claire McCaskill: "@PeteHegseth is embarrassing because he thinks it's okay to lie, and his troops know that...There is not a man or woman in the military that is not aware that @PeteHegseth is willing to lie...!" pic.twitter.com/uXhxsewMfT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2025

Yeah, it looks like the troops have lost all respect for Hegseth.

BREAKING: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was just at the Naval Academy.



They are SO excited to see him.



This is AMAZING for optics.



Imagine how much their morale is boosted by Hegseth showing how much he supports them. pic.twitter.com/iA6U0yav7c — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 1, 2025

Pete knows what he is doing. There is likely nothing better for morale. — Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) April 1, 2025

Pete is a soldier's soldier. 🇺🇸 — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) April 1, 2025

He has their respect. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) April 1, 2025

Hegseth is proving real leadership, boosting morale and showing America’s military they’ve got a true ally in charge. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) April 1, 2025

A true leader. — Roughshod1776 (@roughshod1776) April 1, 2025

Interesting, I could not find EVEN ONE VIDEO anywhere of Lloyd Austin visiting the troops in this manner or even an ounce of enthusiasm for this man.

What a difference Trump makes. — Francine Black (@blackandblu99) April 1, 2025

It looks like the troops are all embarrassed to be seen applauding and shaking hands with Hegseth. Where would McCaskill have to go to get this kind of reception?

***