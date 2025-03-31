Sen. Chris Murphy Assures 7-Year-Old He's Working on a Government That Looks Out for Everybody

We don't have video of the occasion, but we hope Sen. Chris Murphy kept all of the obscenities that he's been throwing around on X to sound tough to himself in front of little kids. According to The Democrat Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin, a seven-year-old "bravely" advocated for "free lunch for all" in schools. "I don't want my friends to go hungry in school," she said.

In Greenwich, CT, there was an incredibly touching moment at Dem Sen. Chris Murphy’s town hall. Seven-year-old Charlotte Paone bravely took the mic to advocate for “free lunch for all” in schools, saying: “I don't want my friends to go hungry in school, or have to be embarrassed… pic.twitter.com/ZCjVZQ1PXv — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 30, 2025

… or have to be embarrassed by telling their teacher or the lunch lady.” Murphy then invited Charlotte to the front, where he sat down to meet her at eye level. “We exist in this world to help other people,” Murphy told her. “To help people who are less fortunate … That's why all these people are here today, because they want to live in a world where we have a government that looks out for everybody.” Applauding Charlotte for speaking out, Murphy said: “I bet you, because of your question … everybody in this room is gonna work a little bit harder to make that kind of world.”

Give us a minute … we're tearing up.

No one is going hungry in Greenwich, CT. In the top .5% of wealth in the country and world tbh — Phil (@RealPhillyP) March 31, 2025

Did he ask why her mom and dad aren't making her lunch? — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) March 31, 2025

Where this editor lives, the schools serve free breakfasts and lunches all summer long because kids apparently can't count on their parents to feed them during summer break.

The median income in Greenwich is $136,000 — RudiFL (@RudiFL22) March 31, 2025

She and her friends won't tell him the free lunch program has moved to the Department of Agriculture, and they'll be fine. — Crabby Chris (@geeswd) March 31, 2025

Some of the best and oldest advice for a little girl her age.



'There's no such thing as a free lunch, kid.'



But she'll never hear it because she's surrounded by the worst people who ever lived. — EspírituLibre🇺🇲 (@EspirituLibre76) March 31, 2025

The National School Lunch Program has not been touched. — Joe Miller (@JoeFnMiller) March 31, 2025

Staged... and parents should feed their kids, not the government. — LaJuett (@patriotlajuett) March 31, 2025

Free lunch is great, but 80% of the federal funding goes to administrative fees. It's insane! Do public schools share their yearly budget expenses? — Eric Bourgault (@ErBourgault) March 31, 2025

Totally not staged — Cliff (@msmanntx) March 31, 2025

This is a complete set up. She was coached. No way that just happened organically. — US Soldier1 (@JamesStroh10) March 31, 2025

"They want to live in a world where we have a government that looks out for everybody?" We're already paying for meals and rooms at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City for people who came here illegally. And they're getting prepaid debit cards so they can buy their own food at bodegas because the American food is not to their liking. We have a government that makes sure there's enough funding to stage transgender operas in Colombia.

Wow that’s sweet. It’s great to see @ChrisMurphyCT spending quality time with kids.



Not his, obviously, since he left them and his wife for a younger Democrat comms consultant, but regardless, still sweet. https://t.co/D4N00lIQrw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 31, 2025

