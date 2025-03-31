PM Keir Starmer Holds Roundtable With Creators of Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’
Sen. Chris Murphy Assures 7-Year-Old He's Working on a Government That Looks Out for Everybody

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

We don't have video of the occasion, but we hope Sen. Chris Murphy kept all of the obscenities that he's been throwing around on X to sound tough to himself in front of little kids. According to The Democrat Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin, a seven-year-old "bravely" advocated for "free lunch for all" in schools. "I don't want my friends to go hungry in school," she said.

… or have to be embarrassed by telling their teacher or the lunch lady.”

Murphy then invited Charlotte to the front, where he sat down to meet her at eye level. “We exist in this world to help other people,” Murphy told her. “To help people who are less fortunate … That's why all these people are here today, because they want to live in a world where we have a government that looks out for everybody.”

Applauding Charlotte for speaking out, Murphy said: “I bet you, because of your question … everybody in this room is gonna work a little bit harder to make that kind of world.”

Give us a minute … we're tearing up.

Where this editor lives, the schools serve free breakfasts and lunches all summer long because kids apparently can't count on their parents to feed them during summer break.

"They want to live in a world where we have a government that looks out for everybody?" We're already paying for meals and rooms at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City for people who came here illegally. And they're getting prepaid debit cards so they can buy their own food at bodegas because the American food is not to their liking. We have a government that makes sure there's enough funding to stage transgender operas in Colombia.

***

