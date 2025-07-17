NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable for Crimes

The Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) have simply decided we don't need to enforce certain laws, especially immigration laws.

And every day, they come up with new reasons why we can't enforce immigration laws.

The latest from NBC News is that it's wrong for ICE to detain an expectant father:

ICE detains an expectant father in Washington state just months before his wife is scheduled to give birth. https://t.co/msrYglfoXD — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 15, 2025

Here's more:

ICE detained an expectant father in Washington state just months before his wife is scheduled to give birth. On Friday morning, Guilherme Lemes Cardoso E Silva was on his way to pick up his daughter in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, about 100 miles north of Seattle, when multiple unmarked ICE vehicles containing masked agents stopped him on a private road near his home, according to his wife, Rachel Leidig. Silva, originally from Brazil, is a 35-year-old visual artist currently based in Washington state. Photos posted to his Instagram account show some of his colorful work that can be seen across the country.

How many American men with pregnant wives or girlfriends are in prison? Why don't they get a pass because they, too, are 'expectant fathers'?

Because this is (D)ifferent.

Seems like a key point to highlight, maybe more relevant than his impregnations, Flaming Lips concert, or Instagram art. pic.twitter.com/SKO3lS4GaP — Razor (@hale_razor) July 17, 2025

That's far more important.

“Just months before” is now a good standard to acknowledge a baby? Because I was told by the left they were a clump of cells. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 17, 2025

It's incredible how the media can decide whether or not an unborn baby is a baby or a 'clump of cells' depending on the political narrative they want to push.

So? Do you say the same thing to the guy who holds up a liquor store whose wife is pregnant? Should he wait until after she gives birth for him to go to jail? 🙄 — Paledry (@paledry) July 16, 2025

No, no. Just some expectant fathers.

This reminds me of the expectant mothers sent to prison who then have their babies in prison. They have to entrust them to someone else or give them up entirely because they committed a crime, and justice waits for no one. American. No one American. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) July 17, 2025

We don't hear those stories about those mothers from NBC News.

Yeah. Define 'months,' NBC.

I say this seriously - I'm not sure why I'm supposed to care about this fact.



American citizens who are expectant fathers get arrested, prosecuted, and sent to prison every single day. Are we supposed to have a justice system that differentiates between parents and not parents? https://t.co/Y6tdA6e6C8 — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) July 17, 2025

No, just a 'justice' system that differentiates between citizens and non-citizens.

Are US citizens also entitled to avoid legal consequences if their spouses are pregnant, or is this a new right just for illegal aliens? https://t.co/3ja9N6MdJv — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 16, 2025

As we just said -- this new legal standard only applies to some criminals.

Brazilian law-grad-turned-artist who has been living in the U.S. illegally since at least 2019 discovers that immigration laws do, in fact, apply to him, and that there aren't carveouts for pregnancy. https://t.co/lJ2bB9Lef3 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 17, 2025

Once again, this is also the fault of every administration that hasn't enforced immigration laws.

