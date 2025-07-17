Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL...
NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable for Crimes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

The Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) have simply decided we don't need to enforce certain laws, especially immigration laws.

And every day, they come up with new reasons why we can't enforce immigration laws.

The latest from NBC News is that it's wrong for ICE to detain an expectant father:

Here's more:

ICE detained an expectant father in Washington state just months before his wife is scheduled to give birth.

On Friday morning, Guilherme Lemes Cardoso E Silva was on his way to pick up his daughter in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, about 100 miles north of Seattle, when multiple unmarked ICE vehicles containing masked agents stopped him on a private road near his home, according to his wife, Rachel Leidig.

Silva, originally from Brazil, is a 35-year-old visual artist currently based in Washington state. Photos posted to his Instagram account show some of his colorful work that can be seen across the country.

How many American men with pregnant wives or girlfriends are in prison? Why don't they get a pass because they, too, are 'expectant fathers'?

Because this is (D)ifferent.

That's far more important.

It's incredible how the media can decide whether or not an unborn baby is a baby or a 'clump of cells' depending on the political narrative they want to push.

No, no. Just some expectant fathers.

We don't hear those stories about those mothers from NBC News.

Yeah. Define 'months,' NBC.

No, just a 'justice' system that differentiates between citizens and non-citizens.

As we just said -- this new legal standard only applies to some criminals.

Once again, this is also the fault of every administration that hasn't enforced immigration laws.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

