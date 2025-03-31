Good: Six Confirmed Murderers and High-Profile Tren de Aragua Criminals Deported

As Sam reported earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt lit up a reporter who claimed that illegal immigrants were being profiled and deported for nothing more than their clothing choice. "There is a LITANY of criteria that they use to ENSURE that these individuals qualify as foreign terrorists!" she responded.

Some people have claimed that one Tren de Aragua gang member was being deported just because he thought the Venezuelan gang tattoo "looked cool," so he got one. How are these violent gang members being deported without due process?

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador posted a video of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 members being transferred to prison. "All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists," he noted.

Last night, in a joint military operation with our allies from the United States, we transferred 17 extremely dangerous criminals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13.



All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists.



This operation… pic.twitter.com/Tk1Xq7vnuB — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2025

"This operation is another step in the fight against terrorism and organized crime."

Good … make sure it's all on video so the rest of the gang members here self-deport rather than go to prison.

Thank you President Bukele, of El Salvador, for taking the criminals that were so stupidly allowed, by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, to enter our Country, and giving them such a wonderful place to live! https://t.co/NGciZozCxe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2025

Murders and child rapists … just the sort of people a judge ordered turned around in midair and returned to U.S. soil.

