Good: Six Confirmed Murderers and High-Profile Tren de Aragua Criminals Deported

Brett T. | 8:45 PM on March 31, 2025
Twitchy

As Sam reported earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt lit up a reporter who claimed that illegal immigrants were being profiled and deported for nothing more than their clothing choice. "There is a LITANY of criteria that they use to ENSURE that these individuals qualify as foreign terrorists!" she responded.

Some people have claimed that one Tren de Aragua gang member was being deported just because he thought the Venezuelan gang tattoo "looked cool," so he got one. How are these violent gang members being deported without due process?

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador posted a video of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 members being transferred to prison. "All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists," he noted.

"This operation is another step in the fight against terrorism and organized crime."

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Good … make sure it's all on video so the rest of the gang members here self-deport rather than go to prison.

Europe is busy importing criminals and grooming gangs.

Murders and child rapists … just the sort of people a judge ordered turned around in midair and returned to U.S. soil.

***

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
ACLU Lawyer Says There Are No Examples of Men Impersonating Women in Sports
Brett T.
Deranged Leftist Who Assaulted Tesla Driver on VIDEO Is About to Learn Actions Have Consequences
Amy Curtis
'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla
Amy Curtis
Indivisible Takes Down Web Page Offering $200 for Tesla Protests
Brett T.
'Totalitarian Insanity': J.K. Rowling Is AGHAST As Nursery School Boots a Toddler for 'Transphobia'
Amy Curtis

