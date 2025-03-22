Corey DeAngelis Exposes ‘National Parents Union’ Who Oppose Gutting the DoE

The Will of the People: CNN Reports 63% of Americans Support Deporting Illegal...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We'd never heard of the National Parents Union, but they describe themselves as "a network of parent organizations and activists putting children and families at the center of politics and policy." And they're not at all happy about President Donald Trump and DOGE's "reckless and cruel" plan to gut the Department of Education. Heck, the plan is to eliminate it.

And what source does the National Parents Union cite? Rolling Stone, which rightfully should have been sued out of existence by now.

OK, Rolling Stone reports that "gutting the Department of Education is as cruel as it is stupid":

“In a time when we know the gaps are getting wider and not closing, at a time when our students need us more, we have an administration that is letting Elon Musk and his billionaire buddies raid the Department of Education and take away those much-needed funding from our kids so they can find tax cuts for billionaires,” Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said last week during a virtual press conference with prominent education advocates and lawmakers hosted by The Education Trust.

That seems to be the accepted talking point — the world's richest man is dismantling the Department of Education so he can further enrich himself.

School choice evangelist Corey DeAngelis set the National Parents Union straight:

You can bet on that income that they send their kids to private schools.

It seems the quickest way to make it rich, aside from being elected to Congress, is to start a "nonprofit," and the money just starts rolling in. "National Parents Union."

***

