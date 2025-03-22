CBS News: Trump Administration Is Revoking Legal Status of 530,000 Immigrants
But What Was His Motive? Man Took Pressure Cooker Bomb Into British Hospital

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 22, 2025
Journalism meme

In its X bio, Britain's Sky News claims to have "the full story, first." They didn't manage to fit the full story into their post about a man who "intended to kill as many nurses as possible" by bringing a pressure cooker bomb into a hospital.

But why would he do that? Fortunately, Sky News eventually gets to the full story:

Mohammad Farooq was sentenced to a minimum term of 37 years at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Farooq, who was a trainee nurse, was found guilty after his trial last year of attempting to launch an Islamic State-inspired suicide attack using a homemade bomb on the hospital where he worked in 2023.

He was also jailed for plotting to attack RAF Mentwith Hill in North Yorkshire.

The jury heard how the clinical support worker was inspired by Islamic State propaganda to procure weapons and manufacture an explosive device in readiness for an attack.

Farooq was arrested outside the maternity ward of St James's Hospital after revealing a gun and saying that he "felt like killing everyone".

And Prime Minister Keir Starmer is issuing a travel advisory for Brits coming to the U.S.

It's probably best not to post any details about this story on Facebook or you could be arrested and imprisoned.

The story doesn't mention if he was a U.K. citizen or one of their many "newcomers" bringing cultural enrichment to the country.

They could have fit "jihadist" into their post and had characters left over.

***

