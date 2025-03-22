But What Was His Motive? Man Took Pressure Cooker Bomb Into British Hospital

In its X bio, Britain's Sky News claims to have "the full story, first." They didn't manage to fit the full story into their post about a man who "intended to kill as many nurses as possible" by bringing a pressure cooker bomb into a hospital.

Advertisement

BREAKING: A man who took a viable pressure cooker bomb into a hospital in Leeds intending to "kill as many nurses as possible" has been jailed for life.https://t.co/BJFykVCPoP — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 21, 2025

But why would he do that? Fortunately, Sky News eventually gets to the full story:

Mohammad Farooq was sentenced to a minimum term of 37 years at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday. Farooq, who was a trainee nurse, was found guilty after his trial last year of attempting to launch an Islamic State-inspired suicide attack using a homemade bomb on the hospital where he worked in 2023. He was also jailed for plotting to attack RAF Mentwith Hill in North Yorkshire. … The jury heard how the clinical support worker was inspired by Islamic State propaganda to procure weapons and manufacture an explosive device in readiness for an attack. Farooq was arrested outside the maternity ward of St James's Hospital after revealing a gun and saying that he "felt like killing everyone".

And Prime Minister Keir Starmer is issuing a travel advisory for Brits coming to the U.S.

At some point you admit the problem isn’t solved by banning guns or knives or pressure cookers, but by banning guys named Mohammad Farooq from entering your country https://t.co/rsCnAU1vzQ — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 22, 2025

The answer is Islamophobic and they've banned Islamophobia — Post Millone (@PostMillone) March 22, 2025

We need sensible pressure cooker legislation. — Pastafarian (@LMaranoid) March 22, 2025

It seems those in power would rather have their state be run by the Islamists than admit they were wrong, much less that they have a nation and people worth preserving. — Will Ford (@Will_Ford76) March 22, 2025

The problem is those who admit this are jailed. Until the ruling class of the UK is overthrown, permanently, by any means necessary, nothing will change. — Charles Haywood (@TheWorthyHouse) March 22, 2025

Future generations, reading about crime in the 21st century UK, will think it was a live action D-rate horror film island, where the kitchen cutlery and BBQ equipment came to life and started attacking everybody. — Éomer4King (@SeniorElCuerpo) March 22, 2025

And yet there are people who would genuinely rather be blown up by exploding pressure cookers than to ever even vaguely consider such a notion.



I don’t think there’s a fix to that sort of mindset. — John Q. Public 🇺🇸 (@JQPublic001) March 22, 2025

When the headline reads " a man" we know the rest of the story . — emma rock (@chatswithem) March 21, 2025

Advertisement

Starmer ‘the problem in England and Europe is Islamophobia.’ https://t.co/iQdrtC5bAG — Marco (@marcoacarini) March 21, 2025

It's probably best not to post any details about this story on Facebook or you could be arrested and imprisoned.

Just a normal British guy. — Patti Jones (@realpattijones) March 22, 2025

The story doesn't mention if he was a U.K. citizen or one of their many "newcomers" bringing cultural enrichment to the country.

I'll wait for the full story.



How many red flags did the authorities ignore before coming this close to tragedy? — Angus Stoneham (@AngusStoneham_) March 22, 2025

They could have fit "jihadist" into their post and had characters left over.

***