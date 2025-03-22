Andrew Sullivan: What If the Biden Administration Deported Jordan Peterson?

UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 22, 2025
AngieArtist

Andrew Sullivan was a guest on Bill Maher's show recently and went on a rant against separation, saying he doesn't care about the economy "if the government in this country claims in can breath down anyone's doors, seize anyone with no due process, put them on a plane, and send them to a foreign jail."

That's George III he's talking about, and we're pretty sure he never put anyone on a plane.

We don't know where this quote came from (The Atlantic?), but it's a doozy:

… his views adversely affect the foreign policy of the US - how long do you think it would be before the free speech right objected?

And if the Biden administration said it was going to use AI to trawl through social media to find anyone saying similar things to Peterson who could be deported as well, do you think the anti-censorship right would have said nothing?

Masks are falling."

Jordan Peterson's already been ordered to a reeducation camp in Canada for his views. But what would the "anti-censorship right" say if Peterson were deported? Nothing, because it would never happen.

This is one of the worst analogies we've ever seen.

ANDREW SULLIVAN DEPORTATION

