Andrew Sullivan: What If the Biden Administration Deported Jordan Peterson?

Andrew Sullivan was a guest on Bill Maher's show recently and went on a rant against separation, saying he doesn't care about the economy "if the government in this country claims in can breath down anyone's doors, seize anyone with no due process, put them on a plane, and send them to a foreign jail."

Andrew Sullivan: "I do not care about the economy if the government in this country claims it can break down anyone's doors, seize anyone with no due process, put them on a plane, and send them to a foreign jail... The last person who did that in this country was called George… pic.twitter.com/owYBeYSexs — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) March 22, 2025

That's George III he's talking about, and we're pretty sure he never put anyone on a plane.

We don't know where this quote came from (The Atlantic?), but it's a doozy:

Andrew Sullivan: "If this were the Biden administration and noncitizen Jordan Peterson were seized, kept from lawyers, sent to a blue state with pliant judges and then deported because Tony Blinken said that although he hasn’t committed a crime, his views adversely affect the… — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) March 21, 2025

… his views adversely affect the foreign policy of the US - how long do you think it would be before the free speech right objected? And if the Biden administration said it was going to use AI to trawl through social media to find anyone saying similar things to Peterson who could be deported as well, do you think the anti-censorship right would have said nothing? Masks are falling."

Jordan Peterson's already been ordered to a reeducation camp in Canada for his views. But what would the "anti-censorship right" say if Peterson were deported? Nothing, because it would never happen.

Wow, this is the stupidest thing I’ve read on twitter today — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) March 22, 2025

This made a lot of sense until I rubbed two brain cells together. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) March 21, 2025

Hello, strawman argument. — Suzy Shofar (@suzylebo) March 21, 2025

If Jordan Peterson was advocating for the downfall of America and publicly sided with a terrorist organization, I'd be happy to have him deported too. — Adam B. Coleman, The Black Dr. Manhattan (@wrong_speak) March 21, 2025

Does Jordan Peterson belong to a group endorsing terrorism? This is a straw man big enough to burn Nicolas Cage in. — D.E. (@tkdylan) March 21, 2025

So, you dislike immigrants who don't follow your narrative, not the rules of their visa. — JJ Swearingen (@SwearinEveryday) March 22, 2025

Leftist logic. Compare a law-abiding legal immigrant to criminal terrorist illegal gang members and visa holders who openly support terrorism and the overthrow of America, and think you owned somebody. Logical thinking must look like magic to you. — Mige Ru (@Derpisback) March 22, 2025

Conor, the kid was not just standing on a soapbox. The group he admits to leading took over private property. They set up illegal encampments. They expressed support for designated terrorist organizations, which is against the rules for people getting visas, the rules they signed — Old Macdonald Farms, CIEIO (@olmcdonaldcieio) March 21, 2025

Jordan Petersen didn’t personally recite the demands of a violent terrorist group which illegally seized control of public spaces while harassing & assaulting people for their race/religion.



Nor is he an organized crime gang member.



You’re off the rails.https://t.co/dIw4Ns8kYa — ┴┬┴ 𝕋𝕒𝕪𝕝𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕨𝕖𝕟𝕤 ┴┬┴ (@anukasan1977) March 21, 2025

Out of your gourd and projecting ideas onto people that have never been expressed. Such as the destruction of your host country by allying yourself with terrorists. Still waiting for the Peterson equivalent in your hallucinatory fantasy. — 🇺🇸🇮🇹 Coach Crash JM (@Coach_Crash) March 21, 2025

This is such a disingenuous analogy. — Second Watch (@jcfeagans) March 21, 2025

I'm no fan of Peterson, but this is textbook false equivalence. — ReaganWentHard (@ReaganWentHard) March 22, 2025

The difference is that Jordan Peterson isn't a threat to the US, but masked jihadists and their leaders are.



Hope that helped. — Ring of Sour (@ringofsour) March 21, 2025

This is one of the worst analogies we've ever seen.

***