Trump Sends Invitations to His Signing of Executive Order Abolishing Department of Education

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on March 20, 2025
AngieArtist

As of the writing of this post, President Trump should be signing an executive order abolishing the Department of Education. Trump sent out invitations to quite a few people to attend the signing ceremony, including Christopher Rufo.

Good point.

Homeschooling champion Bethany Mandel also got an invitation:

School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis will rightfully be there:


Rep. Thomas Massie already has the legislation ready to go:

We'll post the video of the signing ceremony when it becomes available.

***

Update:

Get ready …

And go!


***

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER CHRISTOPHER RUFO

