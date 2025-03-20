Trump Sends Invitations to His Signing of Executive Order Abolishing Department of Education

As of the writing of this post, President Trump should be signing an executive order abolishing the Department of Education. Trump sent out invitations to quite a few people to attend the signing ceremony, including Christopher Rufo.

Advertisement

This is the culmination of a long campaign. Republicans have promised to abolish the Department of Education for almost fifty years, but only President Trump is getting it done. An incredible moment in history. pic.twitter.com/AHUYemueKx — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2025

This is truly a day to celebrate the return to state, local and family sovereignty over the education of American children. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) March 20, 2025

Long overdue, let's get it done. — Anik Singal (@aniksingal) March 20, 2025

He still needs Congress to approve an Act to formally shut it down - although if they refuse to do that, he can still get rid of everyone but a single person. — Gary Goldstein (@GaryGol88424403) March 20, 2025

Good point.

This is progress, but only Congress can nail the coffin lid shut. — Jonathan Rolfe (@JonathanAKRolfe) March 20, 2025

Homeschooling champion Bethany Mandel also got an invitation:

On my way with a couple of kids… pic.twitter.com/g78KHFD4oF — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 20, 2025

Damn the DOE is getting blown up, gotta love it. — Lana Del Rey Nationalist 🇺🇲 (@LDRNationalist) March 20, 2025

Homeschool moms watching the Department of education be abolished pic.twitter.com/bOVZ6Q5viz — Estea (@teabuckley) March 20, 2025

School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis will rightfully be there:

What an honor. We will absolutely be there today, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/FkI14DgH9H — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 20, 2025

NEW: Trump invited a strong group of education advocates to the signing of his EO ordering the closure of the DoE.



These include:



- @Hillsdale President Larry P. Arnn

- @4TiffanyJustice

- @RonDeSantis

- @Heritage Education Scholars @JM_Butcher, Lindsey Burke, and… pic.twitter.com/lOzYyqkxzr — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) March 20, 2025





Rep. Thomas Massie already has the legislation ready to go:

Bravo! Congress should support President Trump’s bold agenda by passing my bill, HR 899 to Abolish the Department of Education. We could also use recisions and the budget reconciliation process, which only require 51 votes in the Senate, to back him up.https://t.co/bjLxGdmPiH pic.twitter.com/zG7a4sBBw9 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 20, 2025

Advertisement

For the average salary of a Department of Education employee, a local school could pay the average salary of nearly two teachers. Removing the DOE will allow more teachers to be hired locally and less money to be wasted on the administrative costs of running DOE. — Hung Like a Jury (@DOGERejectee) March 20, 2025

We'll post the video of the signing ceremony when it becomes available.

***

Update:

Get ready …

🔥President Trump: In a few moments I will sign an executive order to ELIMINATE THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION — once and for all.



The crowd goes WILD. pic.twitter.com/OlKNfAE95R — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2025

And go!

THERE IT IS!



President Trump signs an executive order directing the Department of Education to be DISMANTLED!



Historic. pic.twitter.com/pqjIUJqUM5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2025





***