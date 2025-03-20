President Volodymyr Zelensky Fights Trump’s Ceasefire Efforts, Announces 'Redline'
Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on March 20, 2025
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

You remember U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. He's the one who ordered planeloads full of Venezuelan gang members to turn around in midair and bring them back to the United States. The Trump administration said the planes were already over international waters when the order came down, and so the illegal immigrants landed in El Salvador.

Boasberg isn't happy — does he look happy? — about criminal illegal aliens being deported, and he's warned Donald Trump of "consequences."

Reuters reports:

The Trump administration could face consequences if it violated a judge's order temporarily blocking the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, the judge said on Wednesday even as he gave the government more time to elaborate on the expulsions.

Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the administration could choose to invoke the state secrets doctrine, which protects sensitive national security information from being disclosed in civil litigation, and explain why it was doing so rather than provide details on deportation flights.

Boasberg, who was appointed to the federal bench by Democratic President Barack Obama, is trying to decide whether the administration violated his weekend order blocking the deportation of hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members under an 18th-century law.Boasberg, a former prosecutor who was previously appointed by Republican President George W. Bush to serve as a judge on a local Washington, D.C., court, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate for the federal bench in 2011 by a 96-0 vote.

"Boasberg … is trying to decide whether the administration violated his weekend order." And?

Send a sternly worded letter? Sorry, judge, but your beloved gang members are now in jail in El Salvador, and you're not getting them back.

***

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP JUDGE VENEZUELA

