Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members

You remember U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. He's the one who ordered planeloads full of Venezuelan gang members to turn around in midair and bring them back to the United States. The Trump administration said the planes were already over international waters when the order came down, and so the illegal immigrants landed in El Salvador.

Boasberg isn't happy — does he look happy? — about criminal illegal aliens being deported, and he's warned Donald Trump of "consequences."

US District Judge James Boasberg, who attempted to block Trump's deportation of criminal illegals, says that the Trump Administration may face "consequences" for deporting the dangerous Venezuelan gang members against his orders. pic.twitter.com/niHU8Nqg7W — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2025

Reuters reports:

The Trump administration could face consequences if it violated a judge's order temporarily blocking the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, the judge said on Wednesday even as he gave the government more time to elaborate on the expulsions. Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the administration could choose to invoke the state secrets doctrine, which protects sensitive national security information from being disclosed in civil litigation, and explain why it was doing so rather than provide details on deportation flights. … Boasberg, who was appointed to the federal bench by Democratic President Barack Obama, is trying to decide whether the administration violated his weekend order blocking the deportation of hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members under an 18th-century law.Boasberg, a former prosecutor who was previously appointed by Republican President George W. Bush to serve as a judge on a local Washington, D.C., court, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate for the federal bench in 2011 by a 96-0 vote.

"Boasberg … is trying to decide whether the administration violated his weekend order." And?

So let me get this straight:



It's okay for Joe Biden to fly criminal illegals into the country but it's not okay for Donald Trump to fly criminal illegals out of the country. 🤔 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 20, 2025

Yeah? Who’s going to enforce these consequences?



Nobody. The judiciary has nothing but the illusion of power.



Boasberg can sit down and STFU. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 20, 2025

I think it's about time for the Trump administration to put this guy in his place. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) March 20, 2025

And what consequences are those exactly? — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) March 20, 2025

More likely, this activist judge will face consequences since Article II of the Constitution is pretty clear and gives President Trump wide ranging abilities to do what he has been doing. — Greg Mitchell (@gregnmitchell) March 20, 2025

The judge has zero authority to dictate to the executive branch. — Ultra MAGAnomics (@frlarson) March 20, 2025

Like what? He's powerless to do anything. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 20, 2025

Strip his jurisdiction to decide this case. It’s the Supreme Court who must follow the Constitution or be impeached, or nothing. Ron DeSantis suggested this as a constitutional option and it sounds great to me. — Katherine Brodie (@Brodi4Brodie) March 20, 2025

What’s he going to do? — Cleopatra (@prettytoes) March 20, 2025

Send a sternly worded letter? Sorry, judge, but your beloved gang members are now in jail in El Salvador, and you're not getting them back.

