TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About You-Know-Who

We continue to be astounded by people who decided they're going to make threats and then post them to TikTok for the public to see. This brave soul is calling on the military to stop He Who Shall Not Be Named because others have tried and failed, and time is running out. Are you soldiers going to abide by your oath and do what needs to be done?

It sounds a lot like a coup or an insurrection, or maybe even an assassination — at least this guy is careful not to call for an assassination on TikTok, because they ban videos like those.

Tiktoker calls on the military to “stop” Trump and threatens that if they don’t, other people will take care of it. @FBI pic.twitter.com/itwlnCPZ4f — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

These people are walking free among us.

He says, “I’m not going to say, but you know” what will happen! If they know what he knows, he is in a heap of trouble! — JX Write (@JXWrite) March 19, 2025

Start making examples of these people — Mayson Burch (@anticatlady) March 19, 2025

His two minutes of shame will be forgotten while he sits in prison. — It's Time To Save America. (@WeR_Compromised) March 19, 2025

If only.

Do you think he can give you one legitimate reason that justifies anything close to the reason he feels this way? — Kirk Taylor (@KirkTaylorCom) March 19, 2025

All of the Democrats have been crowing about the end of democracy If President Trump isn't stopped. That seems to have resonated with this clown.

They are way too comfortable talking like this. That needs to change! — Jeremiah (@Jeremiahs_Jays) March 19, 2025

Without Trump they wouldn't be able to use TikTok at all — Roey Eisen (@SafeToUse) March 19, 2025

It's true … he extended Joe Biden's deadline for TikTok to find a new owner or be shut down.

Even more deranged than Rick Wilson! These lunatics all come from the same twisted, unhinged cult that thrives on chaos and violence! — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 19, 2025

He probably subscribes to Rick Wilson's Substack with his allowance.

Nutz. pic.twitter.com/YndNGtdzkD — The Search Bar and Grill (@SearchBarServer) March 19, 2025

Pretty sure the military is going to



*checks notes*



Listen to the commander in chief. — Alex (@AlexDarr64) March 19, 2025

But their oath to uphold the Constitution demands that they revolt.

