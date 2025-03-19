Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About You-Know-Who

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 19, 2025
We continue to be astounded by people who decided they're going to make threats and then post them to TikTok for the public to see. This brave soul is calling on the military to stop He Who Shall Not Be Named because others have tried and failed, and time is running out. Are you soldiers going to abide by your oath and do what needs to be done? 

It sounds a lot like a coup or an insurrection, or maybe even an assassination — at least this guy is careful not to call for an assassination on TikTok, because they ban videos like those.

These people are walking free among us.

If only.

All of the Democrats have been crowing about the end of democracy If President Trump isn't stopped. That seems to have resonated with this clown.

It's true … he extended Joe Biden's deadline for TikTok to find a new owner or be shut down.

He probably subscribes to Rick Wilson's Substack with his allowance.

But their oath to uphold the Constitution demands that they revolt.

