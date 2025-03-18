Whoopi Goldberg Believes 'Any One of Us Could Find Ourselves Being Deported'

The screeching harpies of "The View" weren't happy on Monday. Sen. Chuck Schumer had sold them out and voted for a continuing resolution to keep the government open. As if that weren't bad enough, the Trump administration denied a judge's order to turn around planes full of Tren de Aragua gang members and return them to the United States, where they were living illegally. Once again, to reflexively oppose President Donald Trump, Democrats like the hosts of "The View" have taken the side of violent gang members.

Advertisement

"The View" falls under the umbrella of ABC News, so the network considers it a valid news program. Anchoring that program is Whoopi Golberg, who warned the studio audience Monday that "any one of us could find ourselves being deported." If only that were true.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: "Any one of us could find ourselves being deported." pic.twitter.com/x5uTfFoBSh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2025

Yeah, Trump is just deporting people at random.

Unfortunately, these lowlifes won't be deported since they're American citizens. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 18, 2025

We could only be so lucky — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 18, 2025

God I wish. — Unix (@Unixsystem13) March 18, 2025

Deport Whoopi and I will donate $500 — Isaac Abadi (@IsaacA08) March 18, 2025

We're sure we could raise a lot more than that with a GoFundMe campaign.

Stop making me wish for things I can't have — We The Memes (@MericanMemes) March 18, 2025

I'm a citizen, I can't be deported. — Not Éamon deValera (@feckingm) March 18, 2025

The Trump administration deported violent criminal illegal alien gang members.



If you are a violent criminal gang member and an American citizen, you will go to jail in America.



The View is the worst trash on TV. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) March 18, 2025

If this was true, she’d already be gone. — MAGA Michele (@thewalkerseven) March 18, 2025

Whoopi, bro, dude buddy guy friend pal, you were born here. Where are they going to deport you to? Boise? — Tet (@Neko_Tet) March 18, 2025

Absurd, where would they deport me to where my great grandparents immigrated from? — HUMBL DUDE (@HMBL2THEMOON) March 18, 2025

The way The View brazenly manipulates the opinion of its viewers should have consequences. — Shadow Files (@shadow_files) March 18, 2025

Being taken off the air at the very least.

***