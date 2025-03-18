Whoopi Goldberg Believes 'Any One of Us Could Find Ourselves Being Deported'

City Council Members Cry Over Votes to Cooperate With ICE
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 18, 2025
ABC

The screeching harpies of "The View" weren't happy on Monday. Sen. Chuck Schumer had sold them out and voted for a continuing resolution to keep the government open. As if that weren't bad enough, the Trump administration denied a judge's order to turn around planes full of Tren de Aragua gang members and return them to the United States, where they were living illegally. Once again, to reflexively oppose President Donald Trump, Democrats like the hosts of "The View" have taken the side of violent gang members.

"The View" falls under the umbrella of ABC News, so the network considers it a valid news program. Anchoring that program is Whoopi Golberg, who warned the studio audience Monday that "any one of us could find ourselves being deported." If only that were true.

Yeah, Trump is just deporting people at random.

We're sure we could raise a lot more than that with a GoFundMe campaign.

Being taken off the air at the very least.

