Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump Supporters' …

Well, this is awkward. A guy who wants to be president who's supposed to be running a state but is instead hosting a podcast interviewing a guy who also wants to be president. We wish we had a little more context here, but Tim Walz, that model of healthy masculinity (according to David Hogg), seems to be talking about Trump supporters. He seems to have forgotten his party lost big-time in November, and Kamala Harris choosing him over, say, Josh Shapiro, had a lot to do with it.
Tim Walz on Trump supporters: "I think I can kick most of their ass" pic.twitter.com/CHstXUb7ng— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 18, 2025
Sure bud. pic.twitter.com/UTct4JJHgo— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 18, 2025
I would turn the other cheek but I think he might like that.— MAZE (@mazemoore) March 18, 2025
Playing tough guy after abandoning his men on the eve of their Iraq deployment. Classic Tim Walz.— Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) March 18, 2025
It's amazing to this editor how someone caught lying about being deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan (actually Italy) can even show his face in public, let alone run for president.
Only weak people have to tell others how strong they are.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 18, 2025
Would love him try to— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 18, 2025
Says the guy who quit the military when it was time to actually fight. Sit this one out, Tim.— Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 18, 2025
Our rulers expressing their true feelings about their subjects.— James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) March 18, 2025
This guy is delusional. Wtf?— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 18, 2025
Tim Waltz is so forced, unnatural, & awkward.— Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 18, 2025
The whole goofy cheerleader shtick is just silly
Anytime. Bring tampons.— God Bless Texas! 🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) March 18, 2025
Tampon Tim, like many Democrats, is a feminized beta man-child.— Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) March 18, 2025
There will be no ^ss kicking.
They may froth at the mouth and bump into walls in a hysterical emotional moment, but that's about it.
Is trying to sound tough part of his campaign strategy? It's not working. It's nice that Newsom has found a hobby, though.
***
