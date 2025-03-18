Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump Supporters' …

Well, this is awkward. A guy who wants to be president who's supposed to be running a state but is instead hosting a podcast interviewing a guy who also wants to be president. We wish we had a little more context here, but Tim Walz, that model of healthy masculinity (according to David Hogg), seems to be talking about Trump supporters. He seems to have forgotten his party lost big-time in November, and Kamala Harris choosing him over, say, Josh Shapiro, had a lot to do with it.

Advertisement

Tim Walz on Trump supporters: "I think I can kick most of their ass" pic.twitter.com/CHstXUb7ng — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 18, 2025

I would turn the other cheek but I think he might like that. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 18, 2025

Playing tough guy after abandoning his men on the eve of their Iraq deployment. Classic Tim Walz. — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) March 18, 2025

It's amazing to this editor how someone caught lying about being deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan (actually Italy) can even show his face in public, let alone run for president.

Only weak people have to tell others how strong they are. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 18, 2025

Would love him try to — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 18, 2025

Says the guy who quit the military when it was time to actually fight. Sit this one out, Tim. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 18, 2025

Our rulers expressing their true feelings about their subjects. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) March 18, 2025

This guy is delusional. Wtf? — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 18, 2025

Tim Waltz is so forced, unnatural, & awkward.



The whole goofy cheerleader shtick is just silly — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 18, 2025

Anytime. Bring tampons. — God Bless Texas! 🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) March 18, 2025

Tampon Tim, like many Democrats, is a feminized beta man-child.



There will be no ^ss kicking.



They may froth at the mouth and bump into walls in a hysterical emotional moment, but that's about it. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) March 18, 2025

Is trying to sound tough part of his campaign strategy? It's not working. It's nice that Newsom has found a hobby, though.

***