Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump Supporters' …

Brett T. | 6:40 PM on March 18, 2025
Twitchy

Well, this is awkward. A guy who wants to be president who's supposed to be running a state but is instead hosting a podcast interviewing a guy who also wants to be president. We wish we had a little more context here, but Tim Walz, that model of healthy masculinity (according to David Hogg), seems to be talking about Trump supporters. He seems to have forgotten his party lost big-time in November, and Kamala Harris choosing him over, say, Josh Shapiro, had a lot to do with it.

It's amazing to this editor how someone caught lying about being deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan (actually Italy) can even show his face in public, let alone run for president.

Is trying to sound tough part of his campaign strategy? It's not working. It's nice that Newsom has found a hobby, though.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM MAGA TIM WALZ

