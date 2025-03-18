CBS News Compares Tren De Aragua to Irish Immigrants

It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...
Brett T. | 6:15 PM on March 18, 2025
Twitchy

Monday was St. Patrick's Day and CBS Evening News took a look past the green river in Chicago and the green beer pouring out all across the nation to the mid-1800s to remind us that the Irish were among the first groups targeted for deportation. In the replies to X's arguments for reparations, we often hear of the descendants of the Irish looking for their share. This editor has an Irish pub down the street with decor including "No Irish Need Apply" signs.

It kind of reminds you of President Donald Trump deporting Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members, doesn't it? No? Well, CBS Evening News devoted the tag team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois to comparing the two and wondering if Trump would have been deporting the Irish back then.

No, we didn't have the American Civil Liberties Union looking after the poor Irish back then, but fortunately, now we have them to argue to keep violent gang members in the country. The ACLU wasn't founded until 1920, but it wouldn't recognize the current iteration of the ACLU, which seems to have forgotten what the "A" stands for.

Good point. Ireland could use some deportation right about now.

Illegal immigrants from violent gangs being deported was just another reason to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. But for CBS Evening News, Trump is the bad guy and the ACLU is the hero standing up to him on behalf of those poor migrants.

***

