CBS News Compares Tren De Aragua to Irish Immigrants

Monday was St. Patrick's Day and CBS Evening News took a look past the green river in Chicago and the green beer pouring out all across the nation to the mid-1800s to remind us that the Irish were among the first groups targeted for deportation. In the replies to X's arguments for reparations, we often hear of the descendants of the Irish looking for their share. This editor has an Irish pub down the street with decor including "No Irish Need Apply" signs.

It kind of reminds you of President Donald Trump deporting Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members, doesn't it? No? Well, CBS Evening News devoted the tag team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois to comparing the two and wondering if Trump would have been deporting the Irish back then.

Holy Pretentiousness, Batman: this St. Paddy's themed opening from the CBS Evening News helps explain why it continues to circle the drain pic.twitter.com/l8RfbBGXhl — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 17, 2025

No, we didn't have the American Civil Liberties Union looking after the poor Irish back then, but fortunately, now we have them to argue to keep violent gang members in the country. The ACLU wasn't founded until 1920, but it wouldn't recognize the current iteration of the ACLU, which seems to have forgotten what the "A" stands for.

They all got new scripts fresh from the DNC printer pic.twitter.com/R0zkcw9wcq — Jeremy Matthews (@Sarcasm_Sells) March 18, 2025

Would have been the same with Norah O'Donnell still in the one chair wearing a shamrock pin. It is absurd, and offensive, to characterize the bigoted discrimination against the Irish (especially Catholics) to the deportation of rapists and murderers in gangs. On brand for CBS. — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) March 18, 2025

Gosh I’m almost crying in my green beer after that. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 18, 2025

As an Irish descendant this is so insulting. 😡 😡 — Ultra D-Gen X (@mcrichierich) March 18, 2025

Such a great comparison! Absolutely ridiculous — Meme5 🐶🇺🇸☘️ (@ptsavy5) March 18, 2025

Oh my gosh, @CBSNews , you people are beyond ridiculous. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) March 18, 2025

Hey @CBSNews, if you want an interesting story about the Irish and immigration, there’s one happening in Ireland right now. — Space Loaf (@LoafSpace28202) March 18, 2025

Good point. Ireland could use some deportation right about now.

Comparing the Irish to violent criminal gangs on St. Patrick's Day is certainly an editorial choice... — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) March 18, 2025

Simply "migrants." Just like my impoverished grandparents who came to America 100 years ago to make life better for their progeny. That the "migrants" Trump deported were criminal murderers, rapists, and gang drug runners was immaterial. Exactly the same. Die faster, CBS News. — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) March 18, 2025

Good God these people — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 18, 2025

There is no bottom when it comes to these people. — Adam B. Coleman, The Black Dr. Manhattan (@wrong_speak) March 18, 2025

Illegal immigrants from violent gangs being deported was just another reason to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. But for CBS Evening News, Trump is the bad guy and the ACLU is the hero standing up to him on behalf of those poor migrants.

