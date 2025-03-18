AP Retracts Tulsi Gabbard Hit Piece Confusing Putin for Modi

In his X bio, Michael Weiss says that he's editor of The Insider, "a Russia-focused, independent media outlet … fully committed to investigative journalism and to debunking fake news." That's funny, because he just got his with a Community Note for spreading fake news. Weiss, who is fully committed to investigative journalism, responded to a now-deleted post about DNI head Tulsi Gabbard saying that President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin "are very good friends."

“Very good friends.” Whatever Gabbard is doing in this role, it’s not overseeing intelligence. https://t.co/X4nH41zspO — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) March 17, 2025

Community Notes says that the post references a now retracted Associated Press story. But we thought we were supposed to put all our trust and faith in the professional journalists at the AP.

It's OK, we mix up Russia's president with India's prime minister all the time.

You're literally fake news. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 18, 2025

Why not just delete this? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 18, 2025

When will you be correcting and apologizing? — Matt (@DeadMattBounce) March 18, 2025

She was talking about the Prime Minister of India.



Retract this. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) March 18, 2025

And another example why everyone hates the AP — Geoff Keller (@kellerg2) March 18, 2025

Keep the lie up. The more blatant the lie the more liberals admire the teller. — P.C. Outsider (@PhilOutsider) March 18, 2025

There's a way to fix this. — Jason Copeland (@JasonRCopeland) March 18, 2025

Those who fight “misinformation” the loudest are the ones that spread it the most. — JC Flores (@happyface1973) March 18, 2025

Why is Michael lying to keep a war alive? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) March 18, 2025

I thought you were fully committed to debunking fake news? — NotYourJewishMom🩷 (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 18, 2025

your first mistake is wanting to believe, the second is actually believing — Ronin Eternales (@RoninEternales) March 18, 2025

It seems his desire to believe is the only thing keeping him from deleting this post.

Nothing better than being completely wrong when attacking someone’s intelligence. — Howie (@HowieLongggg) March 18, 2025

