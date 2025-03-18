We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud...
The Democrat Party Is Dying, and I Know Why

AP Retracts Tulsi Gabbard Hit Piece Confusing Putin for Modi

Brett T. | 4:15 PM on March 18, 2025
Meme

In his X bio, Michael Weiss says that he's editor of The Insider, "a Russia-focused, independent media outlet … fully committed to investigative journalism and to debunking fake news." That's funny, because he just got his with a Community Note for spreading fake news. Weiss, who is fully committed to investigative journalism, responded to a now-deleted post about DNI head Tulsi Gabbard saying that President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin "are very good friends."

Community Notes says that the post references a now retracted Associated Press story. But we thought we were supposed to put all our trust and faith in the professional journalists at the AP.

It's OK, we mix up Russia's president with India's prime minister all the time.

Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL
Grateful Calvin
It seems his desire to believe is the only thing keeping him from deleting this post.

Tags: ASSOCIATED PRESS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS TULSI GABBARD VLADIMIR PUTIN

