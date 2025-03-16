ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise

Election Seat: New Book Reveals Kamala Harris Needed ‘Booster’ Chair During Presidential C...
Brett T. | 12:00 AM on March 16, 2025
Anthony Pagano/USGS via AP

What's to say what an "unexpected" rise in sea level mean, exactly? Way back in 2006, Al Gore in "An Inconvenient Truth" showed a map of the world with coastal cities like New York and Miami submerged by seawater. Gore didn't provide a specific year when this would come to fruition, but he said it could be "in the near future" due to melting ice sheets in Greenland. Other people have provided dates, most of which have passed already. 

Fast forward to 2025, and a new NASA analysis concludes that climate change was responsible for an "unexpected" rise in sea level.

ABC News reports:

Climate change was a major driver to an unexpected level of sea level rise in 2024, according to a new NASA analysis.

Global sea levels rose 0.23 inches in 2024, satellite records show, compared to the predicted 0.17 inches expected for the year.

"With 2024 as the warmest year on record, Earth’s expanding oceans are following suit, reaching their highest levels in three decades," said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, head of physical oceanography programs and the Integrated Earth System Observatory at NASA.

Attention DOGE — we found a position that could be eliminated.

The climate changes no matter what we do. But yes, it's the hysteria that's new. The ABC News report makes us want to glue ourselves to the road and throw tomato soup on priceless artwork.

But … satellite data.

How soon until Barack Obama's Martha's Vineyard mansion is underwater? He must look out the window each day and dread the water rising.

***

