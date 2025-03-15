Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and...
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The...
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
VIP
Democrat Voters Went All in on Kamala Harris, and Now They Don't Even...
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn fro...
Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's...
Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave
Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush...
Hey South Africa Come On Down! You're the Next Contestant ON FA and...
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After...
VIP
Potty-Mouthed Politicians: America’s Leaders Need to Wash Their Mouths Out with Soap
Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness

Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 15, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We've already had the dumbest post of the day thanks to The Lincoln Project, but this is from yesterday, so we'll at least consider it a Friday contender. The first problem is assuming any scenario in which Kamala Harris is president. The second is assuming that Harris would close the border, let alone deport anyone.

Advertisement

Conor Friedersdorf had a thought experiment for us: Would conservatives be OK with President Harris deporting someone because they opposed DEI or men playing on women's sports teams? That's a strawman argument as if there ever was one. Obviously, he's referring to the feds arresting a Columbia graduate student who is a Hamas sympathizer and led anti-Semitic intimidation campaigns against Jewish students. Democrats, always anxious to be on the wrong side of an issue, are defending Mahmoud Kahlil and claiming his threats against Jews were free speech.

Apples and oranges, dude.

Recommended

It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement
Advertisement

He's a green card holder. That means he's a guest in this country at the Secretary of State's discretion. We don't want Hamas members as guests.

Khalil's wife is eight months pregnant, so we can't arrest him. That's the same sort of logic Friedersdorf is trying to apply here.

***

Tags: DEPORTATION HAMAS KAMALA HARRIS TERRORISM TRANSGENDER DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment
Chad Felix Greene
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn from Venezuela
justmindy
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
justmindy
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
justmindy
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton
Amy Curtis
Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement